Nvidia’s earnings crush Wall Street estimates again, company softens China outlook

Nvidia (NVDA) reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday that once again topped Wall Street’s expectations as a surge in artificial intelligence continues to fuel demand for the company’s chips.

The chipmaker reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.02 on revenue of $18.12 billion, both of which topped analysts’ expectations. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.36 on revenue of $16.1 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Third-quarter revenue increased 34% from the previous quarter and 206% from a year earlier, showing how growing demand for AI is likely to boost the company’s sales in 2023.

The company’s revenue guidance for the current quarter also topped estimates, at $20 billion, plus or minus 2%; Analysts had expected $17.8 billion for the fourth quarter.

“Our strong growth reflects the broader industry platform transition from general-purpose accelerated computing and generative AI to large language model startups,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. Consumer Internet companies and global cloud service providers first There are movers.” Night. “The next waves are starting to form. National and regional [cloud service providers] “We are building an AI cloud to meet local demand.”

However, stock market reaction to the report was muted, as the company said new restrictions on chip exports to China would weigh on results.

Shares of the chip maker fell more than 1% after hours on Tuesday night.

“Our sales to China and other affected destinations, which are now subject to licensing requirements, have contributed approximately 20-25% of data center revenues over the past few quarters,” Nvidia CFO Colette Cress said in a release.

“We expect our sales to these destinations to decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, although we believe the decline will be offset by strong growth in other regions.”

Addressing investors Tuesday night, Cress elaborated on the impact of export restrictions in Asia. He said fourth-quarter guidance might have been higher had the sanctions not been in place, but there is a possibility that Nvidia could launch new products in coordination with the U.S. government.

“Export controls will have a negative impact on our China business, and even in the long term we don’t have a good sense of the magnitude of that impact,” Kress said.

The chip maker reported data center revenue of $14.51 billion, including its AI chips; The Street had expected revenue of $12.82 billion for the segment. Nvidia’s gaming revenue for the quarter came in at $2.86 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.7 billion. The annual growth in these sectors during the quarter was 279% and 81% respectively.

The report comes after the stock closed at a record high of $504.09 per share on Monday. Nvidia stock fell about 0.9% on Tuesday ahead of the results with the broader market.

Earlier this year, Nvidia’s stock moved significantly after its earnings release.

In August, the stock reached an all-time high after Nvidia reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings per share, as well as guidance that exceeded lofty estimates. In May, one analyst called the company’s forecast “guidance for the ages.”

Print can also have a significant impact on the overall market. Nvidia has been a driver of momentum in the stock market this year as a key member of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks along with Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), MetaTrader 4 (LTD), MetaTrader 5 (LTD). (META), and Tesla (TSLA).

Overall, these stocks have gained more than 70% this year through mid-November, while the remaining 493 stocks in the S&P 500 have gained 6%.

