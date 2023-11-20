Nvidia’s AI on track for strong results again, Wall St wants clarity from China

Image by Chhavi Mehta and Arshiya Bajwa

(Reuters) – Artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia will likely deliver another blockbuster revenue forecast on Tuesday. But the real focus will be on whether extending US restrictions on the sale of its high-end chips to China could hamper that work.

The results will also be a major test for the AI-driven rally that has helped propel the U.S. stock market this year, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index set to surge nearly 50% in 2023.

The Capital.com analyst said, “There is an underlying perception that Nvidia has total market dominance… so anything that impacts that perception, whether it’s because of business performance or because of risks to certain markets, is It’s going to dampen enthusiasm.” Kyle Rhoda said.

The Biden administration last month banned China sales of H800 and A800 chips made by Nvidia, following previous restrictions on exports to the country. China is the company’s third-largest market and accounts for more than a fifth of its revenue.

Nvidia said it does not expect any impact from the sanctions in the near term. But its stock hit a nearly five-month low in October after a Wall Street Journal report said up to $5 billion of Chinese orders were at risk.

After a meteoric rise earlier this year that made it the first trillion-dollar chip firm, Nvidia’s stock fell more than 12% between August and October, a sign that investors were turning away due to rising China concerns. It’s getting harder to impress.

Nvidia is currently trading at 31 times its forward 12-month earnings estimates, while rival AMD has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.

china chips

Before the latest China export restrictions, demand for Nvidia’s H800 chip, a slower version of its flagship AI chip, had outpaced rivals because it was superior to alternatives.

Analysts have said that the chip designer has now come up with three chips for the Chinese market and plans to release them soon.

“While previous workarounds required only small changes to the memory bandwidth of parts, this time, the nature of the control results in a huge reduction in overall performance,” Bernstein analyst Stacey Rusgon said in a note this month.

“However, they may still be attractive to Chinese customers, while being more attractive to US regulators.”

According to analysts surveyed by LSEG, Nvidia is expected to post revenue growth of about 173% for the third quarter.

Wall Street estimates revenue will increase by more than 195% in the current quarter.

The company has also introduced a new top-of-the-line chip for AI called the H200, which comes with higher bandwidth memory and could help it maintain its lead over AMD while competing with its upcoming MI300 chip. Is.

In addition to specialized AI cloud providers CoreWeave, Lambda and Vultr, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be among the first cloud service providers to provide access to the H200 chips.

“It’s possible that Nvidia’s massive growth will offset revenue from China over time,” Morningstar analysts said.

(Reporting by Arshiya Bajwa and Chhavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Shyamnath)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com