Nvidia’s $560 billion profit goal includes street racing

(Bloomberg) — As Wall Street races to keep up Nvidia Corp.’s red-hot rally starting in 2024, at least five companies this month raised price targets on the artificial intelligence-darling.

The chip giant’s shares have surged 46% this year and added about $560 billion to the market value. The strength, along with insatiable demand for its accelerators that power AI functions, prompted UBS Group AG and Mizuho Securities to follow peers Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc in raising price targets ahead of the company’s earnings. Inspired to. The results will come on 21st February.

This week, UBS raised its price target to $850 from $580, and also raised its earnings per share estimate. Meanwhile, Mizuho raised its price target to $825 from $625. Mizuho’s Vijay Rakesh wrote in a client note that demand for Nvidia’s H100 AI accelerator exceeds supply, and called the stock the best AI play.

Nvidia closed down 0.2% on Tuesday at about $721. But it outperformed its big-tech peers, which came under pressure after a report that U.S. consumer prices rose more than forecast last month. The Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.6%.

The stock of the Santa Clara, California-based company, which has been the top performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes this year, has become one of the best-loved stocks on Wall Street. It has 58 buys, five holds and only one sell rating among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Analysts have, on average, raised their 2024 revenue estimates by more than 100% over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

And yet, they’re struggling to keep pace with the stock’s gains, which have pushed its market cap past Amazon.com Inc. Pushed up from. Wall Street’s average 12-month price target is about $690, which is about 4.4% below Tuesday’s close.

