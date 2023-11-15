Nvidia winning streak shows signs of overheating as shares fall

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp.’s record gain streak may be about to end after at least one technical signal warned that the stock’s rally is heating up.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rallied Wednesday after climbing more than 20% during its latest 10-day winning streak, adding about $220 billion to the market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This had pushed the stock’s Relative Strength Index, a 0-100 gauge of bullish and bearish price momentum, above 70.

Such elevated RSI levels are generally considered a contrarian signal that a decline is imminent, as buying has become excessive. On Tuesday, the stock entered so-called overbought territory for the first time since July.

The recent surge comes as technology stocks have surged amid expectations of lower inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rates will peak. Nvidia also got an additional boost as the company announced an update to its artificial intelligence processors.

“The Nvidia story remains stronger than ever,” said Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

Zino and his colleagues say the faster-than-expected release of this new chip reflects the company’s desire to fend off any competition in this lucrative and high-demand AI category.

The stock, which has risen 240% this year, fell 1.2% after opening higher early on Wednesday. The company is scheduled to report earnings on November 21.

Investors’ appetite for the stocks that have dominated the AI ​​trade this year shows no signs of slowing down. However, not everyone is optimistic. Michael Burry’s investment firm was betting against a basket of semiconductor stocks that includes Nvidia, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(Updated with stock moves.)

