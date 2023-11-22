NVIDIA unveils product at Q3 earnings; URBN beats, JWN mixed

The market ended the winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq today, with three of the four major indexes closing down only modestly: the Dow -62 points lower, -0.18%, the S&P 500 -0.20% and the Nasdaq closed down -84 points. Happened. , -0.59%. Only the small-cap Russell 2000 -1.23% dropped for the session. It is currently the only index to decline over the last five trading days, but is still up +7% over the past month.

The market was hit by two bad news today, with the potential to do more harm than good: Fed minutes released this afternoon showed no willingness by the monetary policy body to lower interest rates (although there was no indication in the future). The rate hike is obvious), and Binance faced federal money laundering charges, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) pleaded guilty and agreed to step down from the company. Recall that it was CZ who pursued ownership of FTX that initiated the liquidation of that company, with his sentencing date at the end of March next year.

There were also a slew of earnings reports this morning, mostly from specialty retailers like Best Buy BBY, Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS, Lowe’s Lowe, etc. But the real marquee name for the third quarter reporting has been released this afternoon after the closing bell: the graphics chips giant. NVIDIA NVDA. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)-rated company was up nearly +240% year to date prior to this report.

Good news for NVIDIA owners: The company was able to beat even its wildest expectations this quarter: Earnings of $4.02 per share easily surpassed the expected $3.36, and represented earnings growth of +693% year over year . Revenue of $18.12 billion blew away estimates of $16.19 billion, beating the expected +173% sales growth by nearly $2 billion. Additionally, revenue guidance for Q4 was raised to $20 billion from an estimated $17.85 billion.

These shocking figures are even more impressive: They did so without the help of positive guidance for China-based sales, which are now expected to decline in Q4. However, the company expects revenue to be offset by gains in other regions, as shown by increased sales guidance. Data center revenue in Q3 – a very important metric for NVIDIA – increased by more than $13 billion to $14.5 billion. Gross margin (GM) came in at +75% (guidance for Q4 GM is almost as good: +74.5%). These are grand-slam numbers that only a company like Apple was able to print in its early days.

elsewhere, Nordstrom JWN nearly doubled earnings expectations in its Q3 report this afternoon to 25 cents per share (13 cents expected), but revenue fell nearly -3% short of estimates, coming in at -7% year over year. Flagship store sales declined, with Nordstrom Rack sales falling -1.8%. However, gross margin remained positive year over year. Too, urban Outfitters URBN took a hit on both the top and bottom lines — earnings of 88 cents compared to estimates of 81 cents on $1.28 billion, on sales of $1.26 billion compared with estimates of $1.26 billion — sending shares up marginally in late trading.

