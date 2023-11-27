Nvidia: The Market Is Wrong (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Justin Sullivan

nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) released a stellar Q3 earnings report and announced upbeat guidance in recent days. Despite this, its shares declined after the results were revealed and are currently trading below the level of $500 per share. While some may think the shares are overvalued even at the current price, I believe Nvidia’s growth story is far from over and the company is already poised to have a profound impact on our society by powering generative artificial intelligence. Has been. “AI”) revolution.

Although there are some risks associated with Nvidia’s stock, there are also good reasons to believe that the company’s growth opportunities will outweigh all potential challenges in the near future. Therefore I believe the latest depreciation of Nvidia shares is not justified and reiterate my Buy rating for the stock.

Demand for AI chips continues to rise

impressive performance

Nvidia reported impressive earnings results for the third quarter a few days ago. During the quarter, its revenue grew 205.6% Y/Y to $18.12 billion, and was $2.01 billion above estimates, while its non-GAAP EPS was $4.02, also $0.63 above expectations. As expected, most of the revenue was generated from the data center business, which had sales of $14.51 billion, up 41% M/M and 279% Y/Y. Nvidia’s data center revenues are now larger than those of Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) combined, as the company’s GPUs serve as the backbone of the current generative AI revolution.

Powering the ongoing generative AI revolution

The biggest benefit for Nvidia is the widespread adoption of generative AI by major enterprises around the world. Platforms and tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Adobe (ADBE) Firefly, and Microsoft (MSFT) 365 Copilot already run mostly on Nvidia’s H100 GPUs that are more efficient than traditional CPUs for AI-related tasks. Additionally, Nvidia’s GPUs also make it possible for companies like Meta Platform (META) to run their own large language models, which aim to help advertisers better optimize their campaigns to improve conversions. And resulting in lower churn rates. Company’s advertising platform.

It is also important to note that countries are taking interest in building their own sovereign AI infrastructure so as to continue to innovate and not lag behind those who have access to more processing power. In the latest transcript of the call, Nvidia’s leadership noted that it is already helping governments of countries like India and France boost their sovereign AI infrastructure, and that they believe that sovereign AI infrastructure Serving the infrastructure market could become a multi-billion dollar opportunity in the next years. company.

Apart from all this, the biggest advantage for the company is that the demand for deployment of generic AI by enterprises and countries for their needs is skyrocketing, Nvidia is so far the only one that can meet those needs. The competition is trying to catch up and capture some of the market share from Nvidia, but it’s unlikely that’s going to happen any time soon. While AMD and Intel are preparing to launch their own GPUs for Generator AI that are similar to the H100 series, Nvidia has already started shipping its GH200 superchip for supercomputers in Q3 and is working on a new GPU for Generator AI. is about to release its next generation GPU called H200. Next year. The first major customers of the latest GPUs are expected to be all the major cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Oracle (ORCL), which shows that Nvidia is well ahead of its competition.

What will happen next?

Considering all this, it’s safe to assume that Nvidia has a good chance of once again exceeding expectations in Q4 and beyond. It has already raised its guidance for Q4 and expects to generate revenue of ~$20 billion during the quarter, which is above previous expectations of $17.82 billion and already includes China-related risks. It also expects its GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins in Q4 to be 74.5% and 75.5%, respectively.

Given its performance in recent quarters and the never-ending growth in demand for its chips, it’s safe to say that Nvidia will be able to achieve those goals relatively easily. So, the only question at this stage is whether its stock also offers significant upside and will grow along with the business.

Below is my updated discounted cash flow (“DCF”) model from the previous article. The only thing that has changed in the updated model is the revenue assumption for the current fiscal year, which was raised due to the new upbeat guidance. All other metrics in the model are mostly similar and align closely with Street estimates. The WACC in the model is 9%, while the terminal growth rate is 3%.

Nvidia’s DCF model (historical data: Seeking Alpha, assumptions: author)

The model shows that Nvidia has an enterprise value of $1.2 trillion, while its fair value is $487.89 per share, which is close to the current market price. Despite this, I am bullish on the stock as it is rising due to high demand for the company’s chips. As a result, there is a possibility that Nvidia will once again exceed expectations, which would improve my assumptions and yield a more reasonable valuation.

Nvidia’s DCF model (historical data: Seeking Alpha, assumptions: author)

What’s more, I’d also call my calculations quite conservative, given that the consensus on the Street is that Nvidia’s fair value is $655.33 per share, which represents an upside of about 40%. That’s another reason why I decided to reiterate my Buy rating for Nvidia.

Nvidia’s consensus price target (seeking alpha)

Key Risks to Consider

Sino-American tension is increasing

It cannot be denied that there are several risks that could weaken Nvidia’s growth story and result in a potential depreciation of the company’s shares. Geopolitical risk is probably the greatest at this stage as it was discussed several times during the latest conference call.

Let’s not forget that in October, the Biden administration announced new chip restrictions in China and several other countries that could negatively impact Nvidia’s performance in the future. After all, about 20% to 25% of data center revenues come directly from the Chinese market, and the inability to ship advanced chips there could certainly lead to disappointing earnings reports in the future. Nvidia’s management itself said in the call that sales to China would decline significantly in the fourth quarter. We are already seeing Chinese companies like Alibaba (BABA) recognizing that new export rules will have a material impact on their businesses and limit their technological capabilities.

However, the good news is that Nvidia believes the decline in China will be offset by other markets, as demand does not seem to be slowing down while the backlog remains strong. What’s more, there is a possibility that China could circumvent the sanctions by purchasing chips indirectly through other countries, which would ultimately boost Nvidia’s sales as well. Even the latest report to Congress on export restrictions acknowledges that chip manufacturing export restrictions are not working well right now. With this in mind, it is safe to say that the numbers will be impressive in Q4, but after that, China-related risks could play a bigger role and weaken the bullish sentiment.

Competition on the horizon?

Increasing competition is another risk that could weaken Nvidia’s dominance in the GPU market in the future. However, as mentioned earlier in this article, it is unlikely to become a threat in the short or near term given Nvidia’s advantageous position in the market. Given that AMD expects its MI300A and MI300X AI GPUs to generate only $2 billion in revenue next year, it becomes clear that Nvidia will dominate the market, especially because it is projected to generate $20 billion in Q4 alone. Expected to do so, mostly thanks to its sales. Own AI GPU. Additionally, the upcoming launch of the H200 next year and the ability to offer a full CUDA stack to its customers makes Nvidia the only company that can truly power the ongoing generative AI revolution at this scale.

A New “Crypto Winter” Scenario?

One risk that could weaken the bullish sentiment is Nvidia’s inability to raise its guidance in the coming quarters. With Nvidia expected to grow its revenue at a triple-digit rate in the current fiscal year following successful performance in recent quarters and the latest upbeat guidance, it will be quite difficult for the company to impact the market, especially as demand gradually eases. It will happen in the future. We’re not at that point yet, but things may start to change in a year or two.

The same happened with the company a few years ago, when it was beating expectations and raising guidance due to increased demand for its GPUs, which are used to mine Ethereum. Once crypto winter arrived – performance declined. So it’s important to recognize that even if demand for its AI chips continues to accelerate over the next year or two, it will end at some point in the future and could result in a significant depreciation in Nvidia’s shares. However, the good news is that it appears that we are far away from such a scenario occurring in the near future.

Bottom-line

There’s nothing not to like about Nvidia at this stage. Geopolitical risks are likely to be offset by growing demand for its chips, while the launch of its next-generation GPUs next year will make it almost impossible to offer a good alternative to the competition. As such, Nvidia is likely to continue to outperform expectations, and this is the main reason why shares have more room for upside despite the recent depreciation over the past few days.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

Source: seekingalpha.com