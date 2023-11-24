NVIDIA sued for stealing trade secrets after mistake showing rival company’s code in screensharing

NVIDIA is facing a lawsuit filed by French automotive company Valeo after a screensharing mistake by one of its employees. According to Valeo’s complaint, Mohammed Moniruzzaman, an NVIDIA engineer who worked for its company, accidentally exposed its source code files on his computer while sharing their screens during a meeting with the two companies in 2022. . Valeo employees immediately recognized the code and took screenshots before informing Moniruzzaman about his mistake.

Of note, Valeo and NVIDIA are working together on advanced parking and driving assistance technology to be offered by a manufacturer to its customers. Valeo used to be in charge of both the software and hardware sides of the manufacturer’s parking assistance technology. However, in 2021, the large corporation won a contract to develop its own parking assistance software. Valeo wrote in its lawsuit that its former employee, who had helped develop its parking and driving assistance systems, felt that his performance and access to its proprietary technologies would make him “highly valuable” to NVIDIA. .

Moniruzzaman allegedly gave his private email unauthorized access to Valeo’s systems to steal “tens of thousands of files” and 6 GB of source code shortly after that development. He left Valeo a few months later and took the stolen information with him when he was given a senior position at NVIDIA, the complaint says. He also worked for Valeo on the same project he was involved in, which is why he was present at that video conference.

Valeo said his former employee confessed to stealing his software and that when German police raided his home they found his documents and hardware plastered on Moniruzzaman’s walls. According to bloombergHe had already been convicted of breach of trade secrets in a German court and ordered to pay €14,400 ($15,750) in September.

In a letter dated June 2022, NVIDIA lawyers told the plaintiffs’ attorneys that the company “has no interest in Valeo’s code or its alleged trade secrets and has taken prompt concrete steps to protect them.” [its] However, Valeo sued the company earlier this month, saying NVIDIA “saved millions, perhaps hundreds of millions, of dollars in development costs, and made profits it did not properly earn and to which it was entitled.” No” by stealing its trade secrets.

This is further evidence that competition is increasing in the autonomous driving market. In 2017, Waymo accused Uber of colluding with its former employee, Anthony Levandowski, to steal more than 14,000 confidential and proprietary design files. Lewandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump after six months.

Source: www.engadget.com