Nvidia stock hits all-time high on strong earnings hopes

The world’s most valuable chipmaker is worth more than ever. A day before Nvidia announced its highly anticipated third-quarter earnings today (November 21), the AI ​​chip specialist’s stock hit an all-time high of $504.09.

Market optimism is expected. As tech companies big and small race to deploy generative artificial intelligence, Nvidia is reaping a windfall. The nearly $800 billion company, whose AI chips are the most advanced, could be the biggest beneficiary of the generative AI wave.

For the third quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of about $16 billion, nearly triple that during the same period in 2022.

Earlier this year, the company was struggling with demand due to a shortage of graphics processing units (GPU) and networking equipment. In response, it is increasing supplies to consolidate its position as the world’s top supplier of AI chips.

Quotable: Generative AI is the biggest technological phenomenon

“Generative AI is the most significant platform change in computing history… Over the past 40 years, nothing has been this big. It’s bigger than PCs, it’s bigger than mobile, and it’ll be bigger than the Internet by now.” ,Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang At Microsoft’s Ignite event last week

Charted: Nvidia stock hits record high

A non-exhaustive list of threats to Nvidia’s stock

Competition from Big Tech. Nvidia’s smaller rivals are struggling to drum up investment interest, but tech giants with deep pockets have thrown their hats in the ring. Traditional chip makers such as Intel and AMD are increasing investments in next-generation AI chips. In April, search giant Google said its AI supercomputer is faster and greener than Nvidia’s A100 chip. Just last week, Microsoft announced its own AI chip challenger to Nvidia, which could reduce its dependence on the company. Sam Altman, the recently ousted OpenAI CEO who was ousted by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, was reportedly raising funds for a new chip venture project code-named Tigris in the Middle East. “Does this happen under Microsoft now?” CBInsights’ November 20 newsletter asked.

Geopolitical tensions. While Nvidia resolves US-China trade disputes with new chips designed for the Chinese market, export restrictions are already on the way and could lead to more disruption if tensions escalate. On a smaller scale, the US ban on exports to Middle Eastern countries would also hurt its trade.

Double orders and inflated sales projections. “Given the race to secure chip supply, there will be some double orders,” Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at global trading platform Capital.com, told Quartz. “However, it is unknown how widespread it is. If it is endemic, the company’s future sales could be severely reduced, especially if a significant recession or negative shock means orders are withdrawn.”

Nvidia’s growth is huge, by the numbers

170%, How much does Nvidia expect revenue to grow year-over-year in the quarter ending September 30

70%, Nvidia’s share in AI chip market

20-25%, China’s share in Nvidia’s data center sales

1.5-2 million, Nvidia is targeting shipments of its popular H100 processors in 2024, up from 500,000 this year.

Source: qz.com