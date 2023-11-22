Nvidia Stock: Competition On The Horizon (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q3 FY 2024 earnings, the company has reiterated itself as a dominant force in critical high-growth technology segments ranging from gaming and data centers to artificial intelligence (“AI”) accelerators. However, the company now faces mounting competitive threats that create uncertainty about its ability to maintain premium market share over the long run. Major players like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Huawei, and emerging startups like Tigris (potentially) may erode Nvidia’s leadership position in key product categories. When combined with stretched valuations that bake in optimistic expectations, risks emerge that temper my enthusiasm for Nvidia stock.

Specifically, Nvidia trades at steep premiums in vital valuation yardsticks like forward P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios relative to sector peers. This signals potential overvaluation disconnected from underlying financial fundamentals. Nvidia arguably deserves above-average multiples given its innovation track record and exposure to secular growth tailwinds in areas like AI and cloud infrastructure. However, current prices extrapolate a rosy scenario of unchecked market dominance that underestimates risks from new competitive dynamics.

For these reasons, I suggest a neutral outlook on the stock for now. Nvidia retains long-run potential, but faces uncertainty in crucial growth geographies that makes the stock appear overvalued today. More attractive entry points may emerge for investors with patience.

Introduction

Nvidia Corporation is a technology company that specializes in the design and manufacture of graphics processing units ((GPUs)) for a wide range of applications. Founded in 1993, the company initially focused on developing GPUs for gaming, but its products have since been adapted for use in various other industries. Nvidia’s GPUs are now commonly used not only to render high-definition images for video games, but also for professional graphics workstations, mobile computing, and automotive markets.

The company has also expanded into the artificial intelligence (AI) field, where its GPU technology accelerates deep learning and AI algorithms, making it a key component in data centers and research institutions working on complex computational problems. Additionally, Nvidia provides parallel processing capabilities through its CUDA technology, which is used in various applications that require high-performance computing. Beyond hardware, Nvidia has ventured into software, with platforms designed to support the development and deployment of AI applications.

As Nvidia continues to diversify its offerings, it is increasingly involved in areas such as autonomous driving technologies and virtual reality. This positions itself as a versatile player in the broader tech industry.

Q3 Takeaways

Nvidia delivered a strong 206% year-over-year revenue growth to $18.12 billion in Q3 FY2024, powered by an impressive 279% surge in data center sales related to AI, language models, and cloud computing. This growth of 206% to revenue of $18.12 billion beat the street estimate for $16.18 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.02 beat the Street estimates of $3.37/share. Demand for the company’s newest Hopper architecture-based HGX platform amongst hyperscalers, consumer Internet firms, and enterprises fueled the data center expansion. Gaming revenue also posted very strong growth of 81% annually.

However, Nvidia faces a meaningful headwind from new U.S. export rules that will constrain its China sales starting in Q4 2024. China and related destinations previously made up around 20-25% of data center revenue. The expected significant decline in China revenue represents a material impact.

Management believes strong momentum across other geographies can fully offset China softness. However, that guidance appears somewhat optimistic given China’s importance to Nvidia’s recent growth. If the China demand drop exceeds forecasts, it could pressure near-term results.

Guidance for Q4 calls for revenue to climb further to $20 billion, reflecting management’s expectation that data center and gaming dynamics will stay resilient globally. The Q4 outlook sits firmly inside the upper bound of whisper expectations per comments from JPMorgan’s trading desk, which may have slightly disappointed some investors hoping for an outsized beat. Gross margins are expected to stay near recent record highs as well in Q4.

Nvidia’s AI Chip Is Going To See Competition

Microsoft’s Foray Into AI Chips

Microsoft recently unveiled the Maia 100 AI chip, marking a significant development in the AI chip market and a potential challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in this space. The Maia 100, aimed at competing with Nvidia’s highly sought-after AI graphics processing units, reflects Microsoft’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in AI computing and cloud infrastructure.

Given Microsoft’s substantial market presence, with a 21.5% cloud market share in 2022 and about $144 billion in cash reserves, the introduction of the Maia 100 could notably impact Nvidia’s market share. Microsoft’s foray into AI chip development, combined with its financial resources and existing cloud infrastructure, positions it as a formidable competitor in the AI chip sector. The Maia 100 chip is being tested in high-demand applications like Bing’s AI chatbot, GitHub Copilot, and OpenAI’s GPT-3.5-Turbo model, indicating its readiness to handle complex AI tasks.

Nvidia, known for its GPUs and AI accelerators, has been a leading choice for AI computations, but the emergence of Microsoft’s Maia 100 could shift this landscape. Microsoft’s approach to AI chip development, based on customer feedback and tailored to specific applications like large language models, suggests a strategic focus on performance and efficiency. This customer-centric approach could make the Maia 100 an attractive alternative to Nvidia’s offerings, especially in cloud-based AI applications.

Additionally, Microsoft’s development of custom liquid-cooled hardware called Sidekicks for the Maia servers demonstrates its commitment to overcoming traditional challenges associated with GPU-based servers, like space limitations and overheating. This innovation could enhance the appeal of Microsoft’s AI chips over Nvidia’s, especially in data center environments where space and cooling are critical considerations.

Furthermore, Microsoft’s track record with its Arm-based chips, which have shown a 40% performance improvement over existing options, suggests a potential for similar success with the Maia AI chips. As companies seek more efficient cloud spending methods, Microsoft’s AI chips could become a preferred choice, offering price-performance improvements similar to what Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS customers have experienced with Graviton chips.

Foreign Competition Is Heating Up, Too

Adding to this analysis, the U.S. restrictions on Nvidia’s sales of advanced AI chips in China present a strategic opening for competitors like Huawei, which could lead to Nvidia losing market share in this crucial region. Huawei’s foray into the AI chip market with its Ascend AI chip series, specifically the 910B, is a direct challenge to Nvidia’s A100 chip, and it recently secured a significant order from Baidu, a major player in Chinese technology.

Huawei’s Ascend 910B, while not officially announced, has been recognized for its capabilities comparable to Nvidia’s A100, as per public comments and technical documents. This acknowledgement by industry players and experts indicates a strengthening position for Huawei in the AI chip market. The 910B’s raw computing power, deemed equivalent to Nvidia’s offerings, signifies Huawei’s potential to carve out a substantial share in China’s $7 billion AI chip market, which has been largely dominated by Nvidia until now.

The significance of this development is amplified by the current geopolitical climate and the push for technological self-reliance in China. With Nvidia’s chips becoming less accessible due to U.S. export controls, Chinese AI firms may increasingly turn to domestic options like Huawei’s chips. Although analysts note that Huawei’s chips still lag in performance compared to Nvidia’s, the gap is expected to narrow, especially with the Chinese government’s strong backing and investment in AI and semiconductor technologies.

For Nvidia, this means a potential decline in its Chinese market share, as local AI firms pivot towards domestic providers like Huawei. Nvidia’s future market strategy will need to account for this shift, emphasizing innovation and adaptation to maintain its global market position in the face of rising competition from companies like Huawei, which are rapidly advancing in the AI chip sector.

Sam Altman’s Project Tigris Represents An Early, But Unique, Threat

Through a long-term lens, one of Nvidia’s biggest customers and its newly reinstalled CEO could be one of its biggest threats. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Tigris project could represent a significant shift in Nvidia’s market dynamics. With his intention to spin up an AI-focused chip company capable of producing semiconductors to compete against Nvidia, a notable stir in the market is anticipated. The endeavor is still in its nascent stages, but with Altman’s reputation and the potential backing from heavyweight investors and OpenAI employees, the impact on Nvidia’s market share could be substantial.

The implications for Nvidia are multifaceted. On one hand, the competition could catalyze innovation and drive the company to enhance its technological offerings. On the other, Nvidia might face pressure on its pricing structure and market strategy to retain its dominant position. The development of TPUs (Tensor Processing Units) by Tigris could introduce a tailored, cost-effective alternative to Nvidia’s AI accelerators, potentially outperforming them in efficiency and performance.

Moreover, Altman’s project arrives at a critical time when AI technologies are evolving rapidly, and the demand for specialized AI chips is on the rise. Nvidia has to consider this emerging competitive landscape seriously, especially with Tigris’s potential to lower the operational costs of running AI services like those provided by OpenAI. While there has been much turmoil at OpenAI over the last few days, it now appears that Sam Altman is back, meaning this plan is very likely still in action.

While Tigris is still in the early stages of development, its successful launch and execution could dent Nvidia’s market share. This represents a pivotal opportunity for the semiconductor industry and poses a notable challenge for Nvidia, which may have to adapt swiftly to maintain its market leadership in the face of this new competition.

On the Other Hand: Bullish Indicators

Nvidia, already a leader in AI computing, is bolstering its position with the update of its H100 artificial intelligence processor to the H200 model, demonstrating a bullish indicator for the company’s prospects. The H200 will incorporate high-bandwidth memory, HBM3e, enhancing its ability to manage the extensive data sets vital for AI development and implementation. This upgrade is a strategic move to maintain Nvidia’s competitive edge, especially as data sets and AI models grow in complexity and size.

While I am a Hold on Nvidia, the significance of the H200 cannot be understated; it reflects Nvidia’s proactive approach to product innovation in response to escalating demands for AI computational power. With tech giants like Amazon’s AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure already onboard to utilize the new chip in the upcoming year.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s decision to refresh its data-center processors with the H200 is indicative of the company’s commitment to staying ahead of AI market growth and evolving performance requirements. Analysts, such as Chris Caso from Wolfe Research, perceive this as an expansion of Nvidia’s “competitive moat,” potentially enabling the company to command higher prices due to the performance leap offered by the new processor.

NVDA Market Capitalization (Bloomberg)

In the face of restrictions on sales to China, Nvidia’s largest market for chips, the company has shown resilience by developing new AI chips tailored for the market, demonstrating adaptability and foresight in navigating geopolitical challenges.

However, in my opinion, despite their ability to overcome adversity, Nvidia’s current market valuation still seems inflated and overly optimistic.

Valuation

In evaluating Nvidia’s investment potential, key valuation metrics offer a mixed picture when set against the sector median, suggesting a cautious stance or a ‘hold’ rating.

NVDA’s Price to Earnings (FWD) ratio, which stands at a Non-GAAP figure of 45.96 is significantly above the sector median of 22.61, indicating a premium of over 100%. While a high P/E ratio can imply that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to the broader sector, it also raises concerns about overvaluation. The ‘D’ grade from Seeking Alpha reflects this apprehension, suggesting that Nvidia’s forward earnings may not justify the current price levels, especially when contrasted with its peers.

The Price to Book (FWD) ratio tells a similar story. At 31.36, Nvidia’s stock is priced substantially higher than the book value of its assets relative to the sector median of 3.82. This disparity, over 700%, is a red flag for value-oriented investors, as it may signal that the stock is overpriced. The ‘F’ grade from Seeking Alpha underscores the potential risk of investing in a stock that is considerably more expensive than its sector’s norm.

Finally, the Price to Sales (FWD) ratio furthers this narrative. Nvidia’s ratio of 22.90 vastly exceeds the sector median of 2.63, and the stark difference of 772% is critical. This ‘F’ grade could indicate that the company’s sales do not adequately support the current market price, hinting at investor over-enthusiasm.

These metrics, when combined with the Seeking Alpha grades, paint a picture of Nvidia as a company with strong market expectations potentially outpacing its financial fundamentals. The grades, particularly the ‘F’s in Price to Book and Price to Sales, suggest that compared to the sector, Nvidia may be overvalued. This assessment aligns with a ‘hold’ recommendation, as the current valuation does not provide a compelling buy signal but also does not justify a sell-off given Nvidia’s market position and potential for growth in high-demand tech sectors.

Investors should approach Nvidia with a long-term perspective, acknowledging the possibility for growth and innovation to eventually justify the premium, but remain aware of the inherent risks of paying such high multiples in the short term. Therefore, a “Hold” position allows an investor to benefit from potential upside while mitigating the risk of overexposure to an optimistically valued stock.

Takeaway

While Nvidia maintains compelling technology leadership in pivotal growth spheres like data centers, gaming, and AI accelerators, the company faces increasing competitive threats that introduce uncertainty to the sustainability of premium market share. Combined with stretched valuations embedding optimistic expectations, risks emerge arguing for a cautious neutral outlook.

Nvidia is poised to benefit from multiple secular tailwinds, but likely overvalued today given the competitive landscape and growth headwinds in key geographies. Investors may be wise to wait for more attractive entry points that better reflect risks on the horizon. Ultimately, Nvidia Corporation retains long-term potential but looks overheated in the near term.

Source: seekingalpha.com