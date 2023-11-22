November 22, 2023
Nvidia Stock: Competition On The Horizon (NASDAQ:NVDA)


Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

With Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q3 FY 2024 earnings, the company has reiterated itself as a dominant force in critical high-growth technology segments ranging from gaming and data centers to artificial intelligence (“AI”) accelerators. However, the company now faces mounting competitive threats that create uncertainty about its ability to maintain premium market share over the long run. Major players like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Huawei, and emerging startups like Tigris (potentially) may erode Nvidia’s leadership position in key product categories. When combined with stretched valuations that bake in optimistic expectations, risks emerge that temper my enthusiasm for Nvidia stock.

NVDA Market Capitalization (Bloomberg)

Source: seekingalpha.com

