Nvidia shares will struggle to repeat a great year

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp.’s banner year — which saw the value of shares more than triple amid the artificial intelligence craze — is unlikely to be repeated.

That’s the message from the chip maker’s last two earnings reports, which saw shares barely budge even as profit and sales forecasts skyrocketed. And while Wall Street is still overwhelmingly positive on the stock, analysts see only a 36% upside over the next 12 months — a nice return, but significantly lower than in 2023.

The stock’s sluggishness in the second half is a reflection of the extremely bullish expectations that were priced in during the initial craze for AI-related stocks. But now, some are warning that Nvidia’s current growth trajectory is not sustainable in the long run, especially in an industry that is notorious for its boom-and-bust cycles.

“With exceptionally strong demand, significant market share and no real alternatives to its products, we believe the company is experiencing peak demand,” Edward Jones analyst Logan Perk wrote, Who downgraded Nvidia to neutral last week. “This will make it more challenging for the company to consistently beat expectations and drive the stock meaningfully higher.”

Shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

Part of the issue is that expectations are too high. For the year ending in early 2025, Wall Street now forecasts adjusted earnings per share of about $20, more than double what analysts were predicting six months ago.

Those rising estimates have brought Nvidia’s valuation down from the 50x earnings ratio at which the stock traded over the summer. This is good news for anyone holding the stock, and perhaps an entry point for those who missed the tough rally.

But it may be difficult to find someone who doesn’t already own Nvidia – presenting another obstacle to further share-price gains. An analysis by Morgan Stanley of the top 100 actively managed institutional portfolios in the third quarter showed that Nvidia’s average portfolio concentration was about 2.3%, well above its historical average of 0.7%.

“Everyone likes the stock, so more or less everyone already owns it or is overweight it, and that means the next incremental buyers,” said Tim Grisky, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, which owns the stock. “Will be hard to find.” “Shares should continue to go up over the long term, but the days of 20% gains on very strong results are over.”

Of course, a new catalyst could change everything. But right now, it’s hard to see what that could be. The company is updating its H100 processors and frequently forming or deepening partnerships with other tech companies – most recently Amazon.com Inc.

But neither product updates or partnerships are likely to provide a big boost to shares, and there are several risks looming on the horizon. Revenue could be hit by U.S. restrictions on exports to China, although Nvidia is making new chips for that market that will not run despite the restrictions. Competition is expected to increase from rivals including customers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Microsoft Corp., while there is also a risk of a blowback against the spread of AI as it becomes more mainstream.

“What else can Nvidia do other than announce that they have a cure for cancer?” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “It’s understandable that those who came late are disappointed that the party seems to be over.”

tech chart of the day

Recent gains in major Internet and technology stocks have driven down volatility associated with the Nasdaq 100. The CBOE NDX Volatility Index has fallen 36% from its October peak, and it recently closed at its lowest level since January 2020. The gauge is well below its five-year average level. The tech-heavy benchmark is up 46% in 2023.

