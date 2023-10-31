Nvidia shares fall to five-month low after reports of order cancellations from China

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Shares of Nvidia Corp fell nearly 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday after a report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant was forced to cancel up to $5 billion of advanced chip orders. Can be forced. To China in compliance with new US government sanctions.

Nvidia was informed last week that AI chip orders scheduled for delivery next year to major Chinese technology companies including Alibaba Group, TikTok owner ByteDance and Baidu will be subject to the latest export restrictions announced by the US Commerce Department, according to Wall Street. Are. The Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia stock fell 4.7% to a low of $392.30, its lowest level since mid-June. The stock, which has been one of the key drivers of gains on the Nasdaq, is now down about 20% from its record high of $493.55 on Aug. 31.

“The stock is being oversold,” said Tom Plumb, chief executive and lead portfolio manager of Plumb Funds, of which Nvidia is one of the largest holdings.

“Previously, Nvidia said it wouldn’t have a short-term impact, but in the long term it’s more likely. We still expect a very strong quarter and think it’s a great long-term holding, although we’re not taking any new positions.” are adding because of the instability,” Plumb said.

An Nvidia spokesperson said there is “high demand” for its advanced chips, which often require significant time to manufacture, and it is working to allocate orders to its “wide range of customers” in the US and elsewhere. doing.

“These new export controls will not have any meaningful impact in the near term,” an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration banned the export to China of more AI chips designed by Nvidia and others, a move designed to prevent Beijing from acquiring cutting-edge American technologies to strengthen its military I went.

The new rules will come into effect in November and will include export controls to countries including Iran and Russia.

Thomas Hess, chairman of Great Hill Capital in New York, said, “I think Nvidia is priced to perfection and when you have a stock that is trading at 20 times sales and 40 times earnings then any “A trip off could have a big impact.”

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Amrita Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lance Tupper and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com