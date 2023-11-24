Nvidia shares fall as it is reportedly delaying a China AI chip designed to comply with US export rules

Reuters reported that the new chip, called H20, was being delayed due to problems with server makers integrating the semiconductor into their products.

Nvidia shares were down about 2.4% in pre-market trade, on what would be a short trading day in the US.

Nvidia President Jensen Huang holds a Grace Hopper Superchip CPU used for generative AI at a Supermicro keynote presentation during Computex 2023.

Walid Berezgh | LightRocket | getty images

Shares of Nvidia fell on Friday as the company is reportedly delaying a new artificial intelligence chip for China designed to comply with US export restrictions.

Nvidia shares were down about 2.4% in pre-market trade, on what would be a short trading day in the US.

Nvidia told Chinese customers it was delaying the launch of an AI chip designed to comply with US export rules until the first quarter of next year, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported that the new chip, called H20, was being delayed due to problems with server makers integrating the semiconductor into their products.

Nvidia was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

In October, the US government tightened restrictions on the export of AI chips to China. Those rules restricted the export of Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips. These semiconductors were also designed specifically for China.

Reuters reported that along with the H20, Nvidia is also preparing to launch two other export-compliant chips, the L20 and L2.

The delay to H20 could be a blow to Nvidia which earns about a fifth of its revenue from China and faces competition from local players like Huawei.

Even though Nvidia reported this week that its revenue tripled in the September quarter, the company warned that sales in regions affected by export restrictions will “decline significantly” in the current quarter.

Source: www.cnbc.com