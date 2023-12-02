Nvidia RTX 4090 Price Is Too High While Most Other GPUs Have Stagnant or Declined Over the Last 6 Months - Market Analysis

Finding the right graphics card for your PC involves research as well as assessing what you need, not to mention your finances. We’ve been checking retail prices in the US monthly on all the latest graphics cards, and we decided to take a closer look at the trends at the end of 2023. Many of these rank among the best graphics cards, including the Nvidia RTX 40-series, AMD RX 7000-series, and Intel Arc GPUs.

Prices fluctuate significantly within a month – for example, during November’s Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday madness, we saw prices for many of these GPUs drop by as much as 20%. Except that some of those “drops” were relative to pre-increased prices from early November. This is one of many things that show up in our charts. The other major highlight is how much the price of the RTX 4090 has increased over the past few months. Overall, however, we’re seeing surprisingly stable prices for most models since June, with just a handful of fluctuations.

We have pricing tables with the chart below with US prices as of December 1, 2023, though if you want the latest pricing, check out our GPU price index. We’ve omitted Nvidia’s RTX 30-series from the list, as it is now mostly discontinued (apart from 3050/3060 cards). And again, note that these are retail prices. New Graphics Cards – We’ve removed refurbished, used, and open-box listings from consideration.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Swipe to scroll horizontally

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series pricing gpu model best usa price Lowest US price ever GeForce RTX 4090 $1,999 $1,549 GeForce RTX 4080 $1,249 $989 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti $759 $714 GeForce RTX 4070 $574 $514 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB $449 $404 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti $379 $329 GeForce RTX 4060 $299 $279

Prices for most of the RTX 40-series have remained relatively stable, with perhaps very minor declines. The major exception is the RTX 4090, which has risen from a low of around $1,550 in June to over $2,000 currently. The primary reason appears to be the US export ban on the RTX 4090, which has caused some people to start hoarding RTX 4090 cards – which they will likely have to try to sneak into China.

This, in turn, appears to have had little impact, with RTX 4080 prices rising about 10% since the beginning of November, although we did at least see some nice sales on that GPU during the Black Friday/Cyber ​​Monday time frame. Saw. There is also rumor of an imminent launch of the RTX 4080 Super, which will likely replace the vanilla 4080. So it makes sense to clear out “old” inventory before that launch (likely in January).

All prices for the RTX 4070 Ti and below are basically flat in terms of trends, although the 4070 Ti has dropped a bit from its $799 launch price, and the same is true for the RTX 4060 Ti. They both had… well, let’s just call them excessive ambitious Prices from Nvidia. Black Friday deals on many of them brought them to where we really think they should have been, but we’ll have to see where the various rumored RTX 40-series super models end up. With some minor fluctuations, the RTX 4060 has dropped $10 from its launch MSRP – though note that, as with all the least expensive GPUs, sometimes the cheapest models have poor cooling and noise characteristics.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Swipe to scroll horizontally

AMD RX 7000-series pricing gpu model best usa price Lowest US price ever radeon rx 7900 xtx $909 $889 radeon rx 7900 xt $749 $689 radeon rx 7800 xt $499 $499 radeon rx 7700 xt $429 $429 radeon rx 7600 $249 $239

AMD’s RX 7000-series has been a bit sporadic lately, especially on the top RTX 7900 XTX and RTX 7900 XT models. They reached their best relative low in October, but we saw some good deals again late last month. There are rumors that the RX 7900 Meanwhile the 7900 XT saw a spike in early November, only to drop back to about the same price in October – presumably an attempt to make those BF/CM “deals” more attractive.

The RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT have seen very little movement since their launch in mid-July. As noted at the time, the 7800 XT was the more desirable card, and with only a $50 price premium, most people should look at that GPU. This is probably why the 7700 XT is down by $20. Meanwhile, the RX 7600 shows the same slight drop from early November, but is generally selling in the $240-$250 range.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) (Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Swipe to scroll horizontally

AMD RX 6000-series pricing gpu model best usa price Lowest US price ever radeon rx 6950 xt $808 $569 radeon rx 6900 xt $699 $529 radeon rx 6800 xt $439 $439 radeon rx 6800 $399 $369 radeon rx 6750 xt $379 $321 radeon rx 6700 xt $299 $299 radeon rx 6700 10gb $280 $229 radeon rx 6650 xt $209 $209 radeon rx 6600 xt $245 $219 radeon rx 6600 $184 $174 radeon rx 6500 xt $130 $129 radeon rx 6400 $129 $129

We’ve split the AMD RX 6000-series into two charts, because there are so many of them available. Obviously, the availability of the RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT has been greatly underestimated, and we suspect most of them were sold during BF/CM last month – a final race for the highest-performing RDNA 2 GPUs. Just in time, too, because there’s no reason to pay more for one of those GPUs when the RX 7800 XT offers similar performance with a few new features.

Almost all models below the top two models have been in a steady downward trend, basically going back to last year’s RDNA 3 launch. The only exception is the RX 6700 10GB, which was never widely available and is now largely out of stock – Newegg no longer lists any cards, and prices increased from August to November after rising last month. are stable since.

The RX 6600-class and below also saw prices jump between June and July, and in many cases couldn’t match the previous lows.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) Swipe to scroll horizontally

Intel Arc A-Series Pricing gpu model best usa price Lowest US price ever intel arch a770 16gb $259 $249 intel arch a770 8gb $307 $199 Intel Arc A750 $169 $169 Intel Arc A580 $179 $169 Intel Arc A380 $119 $99

Intel’s Arc GPUs had some great deals during Black Friday, but now they’re back to “normal.” The Arch A750 remains an impressive deal, currently matching the newer (and slower) Arch A580 in terms of price. It seems the A770 8GB is largely out of stock, or at least prices have increased significantly since October’s low of $239 – and it was briefly on sale for $199 for Black Friday. It now costs as much as the more desirable A770 16GB, and it’s hard to justify the existence of the A770 8GB when the A750 and A580 overlap it in many ways.

As for the lower-end A380 (we haven’t tracked the A310), we’ve regularly seen it selling for $100, including for most of November. But now the cheapest models are back at $120. If you’re still thinking about buying the A380, we suggest waiting for the next sale to bring it below $100. There’s no point spending more when sales are this high.

