Lowe’s declines on annual forecast cut

Best Buy down on weak outlook

Futures down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.14%, Nasdaq 0.14%

(Updated at 7:18 am ET/1218 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

Nov 21 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia’s quarterly report and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

A technology-fueled rally led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record their highest closing levels in three months on Monday, as investors continued to bet that the Fed was at the end of its rate hike cycle.

Big Tech stocks, which have driven most of the S&P 500’s gains this year, now face a key test with Nvidia due to report third-quarter results after the market close.

The chip designer is expected to deliver another blockbuster revenue forecast, but the real focus will be on the impact of increased US sanctions on the sale of its high-end chips to China.

“The market is expecting a big jump in revenue growth in the third quarter, with an even bigger number expected in the fourth quarter,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equity Capital.

However, given potential headwinds such as a slowdown in China, the company’s 2024 guidance could be critical to the stock’s performance going forward, Cole said.

Nvidia shares were flat in premarket trading while other megacap stocks were mixed.

Ahead of the quarterly report, minutes of the Fed’s November meeting are likely to give more signals on the monetary policy path after evidence of slowing inflation raised expectations that US interest rates had peaked. The minutes are scheduled to be released at 1400 ET (1900 GMT).

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have fully assessed the likelihood that the Fed will keep interest rates on hold in December, with 28% betting on the possibility that the central bank will cut rates as soon as March.

This week is light in terms of economic data, with a report on existing home sales due later. Trading volumes are also expected to remain low ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On the retail earnings front, Lowe’s Cos. declined 4.2% after the home improvement chain estimated a bigger-than-expected decline in annual comparable sales and lowered its profit forecast for the year.

best Buy

It fell 3.1% after the electronics retailer said it expected a steep decline in annual comparable sales, while Kohl’s Corp. fell 4.4% after missing third-quarter sales estimates.

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 56 points or 0.16%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 6.5 points or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 23.25 points or 0.14%.

In other stocks, US-listed shares of Baidu rose 2.0% after third-quarter revenue at China’s largest Internet search engine provider beat estimates.

