December 15, 2023
Nvidia prepares a mysterious new powerful professional graphics card just for the Chinese market - something tells me there may be more to come


The latest list of drivers for professional graphics cards from Nvidia includes support for the RTX 5880 next generation unit. The only problem is that this exact item doesn’t actually exist yet – meaning it could be a product the company created specifically to sell in China.

The model number of the product is incredibly close to the flagship board, designed for professional visualization Tom’s HardwareAnd may be designed to circumvent trade sanctions imposed by the US government in November.

The US blocked Nvidia from selling the latest graphics cards based on the 5nm AD102 GPU, meaning the sale of the high-end Nvidia RTX 6000 Ada Workstation GPU – an extremely powerful GPU – and the GeForce RTX 4090 were banned entirely. .

Overcoming GPU Business Barriers

The firm has already laid the groundwork to sell the latter option – known as the GeForce RTX 4090 D, which is based on the AD102-250 GPU, according to tweak town, It’s also likely that the upcoming RTX 5880 graphics card is a slightly tuned-down version of the RTX 6000 Ada Workstation graphics card.

The AD102 GPU has 18,1876 CUDA cores and the RTX 6000 card has 48GB of GDDR6 RAM, while the RTX 5000 boards are powered by the AD102 GPU with 12,800 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Whether something is banned from sale depends on its total processing power, which is given a numerical score. Anything above 4,800 is restricted – and that includes the RTX 6000 GPU, which has a score of 5,828. In contrast, the RTX 5000 GPU has a score of 4,178.

This unlisted RTX 5880 graphics card, about which little is known, will likely fall below the restricted threshold for distribution in China. Thus, its performance will not reach the heights of the RTX 6000 family, but it will definitely be better than the RTX 5000 series GPUs.

If the launch of the RTX 5880 and GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics cards prove to be commercially successful, it’s likely that Nvidia will extend this testing and try to create more alternative, restriction-safe GPUs to sell in the Chinese market.

More from TechRadar Pro

Source: www.techradar.com

