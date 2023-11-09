Nvidia plans to release three new chips for China - local media

A smartphone with the NVIDIA logo displayed is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Nvidia (NVDA.O) plans to release three new chips for China, local media reported on Thursday, after it was ordered by the US to produce two high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips and One comes weeks after stopping it from selling its top gaming chips to Chinese companies.

The Star Market Daily news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, said the chips are called HGX H20, L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe and that Nvidia could announce them as soon as November 16.

Nvidia declined to comment when asked about the report.

Last month, the US AI chip giant said new export restrictions announced by Washington would prevent it from selling two of its modified advanced AI chips – the A800 and H800 – both to the Chinese market last year to comply with previous export rules. Were made. ,

One of the company’s top gaming chips, the L40S chip, which it announced in August, will also be affected, it said.

On October 24, Nvidia said that these restrictions would go into effect immediately, as US regulators had extended the original deadline.

Nvidia has captured more than 90% of China’s $7 billion AI chip market, and analysts said US sanctions are likely to create opportunities for domestic companies like Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) .

Chinese Internet giant Baidu (9888.HK) has placed a big order for Huawei AI chips this year, sources said. One said Baidu did this before the US sanctions were announced because it was preparing for a future when it would not be able to purchase from Nvidia.

