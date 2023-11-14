Nvidia (NVDA) Soars While the Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $486.20, up +0.59% from the previous day. The stock’s performance was ahead of the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The company’s stock, which makes graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence, has gained 6.32% in the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500’s gain of 1.42%.

The investment community will be keeping a close eye on Nvidia’s performance in its upcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, up 475.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate projects revenue at $16.12 billion, representing an increase of 171.72% compared to the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are for earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion, which represent changes of +221.56% and +101.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988 . The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher over the past month. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45. For comparison, its industry’s average Forward P/E is 18.36, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

It’s also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trading yesterday, the Semiconductor-General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

Semiconductor – part of the general industry computer and technology sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which places it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

