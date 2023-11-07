Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $457.51 in the latest trading session, representing a +1.66% adjustment from its last day’s close. The change outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow gained 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence were down 1.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s 3.65% gain and the S&P 500’s 3.08% gain. .

Market participants will be closely watching Nvidia’s financial results in its upcoming release. The company is planning to announce its earnings on November 21, 2023. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 475.86%. Meanwhile, our current consensus estimate projects revenue at $16.12 billion, representing an increase of 171.72% from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion, which would indicate changes of +221.56% and +101.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with future stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, which is a quantitative model that incorporates these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has seen an increase of 0.04%. Currently, Nvidia sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Nvidia is currently operating at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry’s average Forward P/E of 18.87.

Meanwhile, NVDA’s PEG ratio is currently 3.1. Compared to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for a company’s projected earnings growth. Semiconductor – Common stocks carry an average PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday’s closing prices.

Semiconductor – part of the general industry computer and technology sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which places it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to stay up to date on all of these stock-shifting metrics as well over the next trading sessions.

Source: finance.yahoo.com