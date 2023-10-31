Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $412.31 in the latest trading session, representing a +1.81% adjustment from its last day’s close. The change outpaced the S&P 500’s 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow rose 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Talking about today, shares of the company which makes graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had fallen by 6.89% last month. Over that same time, the Computer & Technology sector declined 3.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

Market participants will be closely watching Nvidia’s financial results in its upcoming release. The company is planning to announce its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company is projected to report EPS of $3.34, representing growth of 475.86% from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.12 billion, up 171.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.74 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion, which would represent changes of +221.56% and +101.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive estimate revisions reflect analysts’ confidence in the company’s business performance and profitability.

Our research shows that these adjustments in estimates are directly linked to imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to take advantage of this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and provides a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, externally-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% higher. Currently, Nvidia boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.7. Its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.17, so one could conclude that Nvidia is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should also note that NVDA currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor-General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

Semiconductor – part of the general industry computer and technology sector. This industry, which currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank 77, finds itself in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to keep track of all of these stock-moving metrics and others in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com