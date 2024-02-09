Nvidia moves closer to Amazon's market value as explosive rally continues

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp.’s stock has soared so much this year that it is now one step closer to Amazon.com Inc. Is threatening to overtake America’s fourth most valuable American company.

After adding up the entire market capitalization of Tesla Inc. over the past two months alone, Nvidia is worth $1.72 trillion, $1.76 trillion less than Amazon, as of Thursday’s close. Google-owned Alphabet, Microsoft Corp. And Apple Inc. The third most valuable American company after the US, not far off at $1.82 trillion.

Shares have risen more than 40% so far in 2024 amid signs that demand for its chips used in artificial intelligence computing remains strong. But the stock has moved so fast so far that it has reignited concerns about whether the gains are sustainable ahead of Nvidia’s earnings later this month.

The surge prompted Michael Cugino, president of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, to sell some Nvidia shares.

“There’s so much money behind it that we thought it would be wise to reduce our position a little bit,” he said in an interview. “Its future is still good, but it is very prosperous.”

Its valuation, which had been falling steadily due to rising Wall Street profit estimates in the second half of 2023, is now rising again. Nvidia’s price has surged to 33 times expected profits, up from 25 times at the start of the year and is near its highest level in months.

Nvidia is the top-performing component of the Nasdaq 100 index this year, as it was over 2023, when shares have more than tripled. This stock is by far the biggest outperformer among the members of the so-called Magnificent Seven, as it has shown the most significant jump in sales and profits as a result of AI-related demand.

It’s not that Wall Street is losing confidence in Nvidia’s profit growth. The average of analyst estimates for 2024 adjusted earnings has risen 14% over the past three months to more than $12 a share. The upward revisions have not kept pace with the stock, which has gained about $600 billion in market value over the same period.

Nvidia’s multiplier is barely at nosebleed levels. Compared to other megacap tech stocks, it’s in the same league as Microsoft and Amazon and cheaper than Tesla. However, valuations combined with the scale of its rally over the past several quarters suggest that additional gains may be difficult to achieve.

The stock recently breached the average analyst price target for the first time since May, which suggests that even Wall Street firms, more than 90% of which recommend buying the stock, are not expecting much more upside. . The rally brought Nvidia’s 14-day relative strength index to 80, above the 70 level, which some technical analysts say signals a stock is overbought.

Still, bullies can easily point to fundamentals to justify the gains, including a bullish forecast for Arm Holdings PLC, which surged a record 48% on Thursday. The chip designer’s CEO touted AI as a long-term driver, saying “it’s in no way, shape or form a hype cycle.”

Several previous reports from Nvidia have supported that outlook by exceeding previous expectations. Revenue is seen rising by nearly 120% in the 2024 fiscal year, with a 60% increase expected the following year. Nvidia’s perceived technological superiority as well as the centrality of processing chips to AI has convinced many that the growth it is seeing is both sustainable and long-term in nature.

Gus Zinn, senior portfolio manager at Macquarie Asset Management, is among those who think Nvidia’s rally has more room to run, and he stressed that even with the advance, the valuation remains a long way from recent peaks.

“A lot of companies are talking about AI, but none have seen revenue growth or estimate revisions like Nvidia, and the stock is actually keeping pace with rising expectations,” he said. “Valuation is not a constraint – the constraint is how long will it last? “Obviously it won’t always grow this fast, but I think it will last longer than people thought, and it will be bigger than people thought.”

–With the help of Subrata Patnaik.

Source: finance.yahoo.com