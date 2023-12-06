Nvidia, MongoDB, Plug Power, Avis, NIO, and more market movers

There was a rise in shares on Wednesday. Gains are being fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates several times next year, perhaps as early as March.

Nvidia gained 0.9% after its CEO Jensen Huang told a conference that the company was working with the U.S. government to make products that comply with its regulations – and that could be exported to China. . Chipmakers have been a major beneficiary of the craze over artificial intelligence this year, but have recently come under pressure amid US-China tensions, including new US export controls limiting sales of the most advanced chips to China. Are.

British American Tobacco fell 8% after the cigarette maker expected a one-time impairment charge of £25 billion ($31.5 billion). The company – which owns brands such as Lucky Strike and Dunhill – said macroeconomic trends in the US and its investment in non-combustible products were behind the loss.

MongoDB fell 5.4%, with shares of the cloud-based database software provider falling after the group reported quarterly results late Tuesday. While earnings and revenue were well above analysts’ stated consensus estimates, Wall Street was expecting even better results from the company, whose stock has soared 120% so far this year.

Plug Power fell 4.5% to $4.05. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their rating on the hydrogen-technology stock from equal weight to underweight and cut their price target to $3 from $3.50.

Avis Budget Group rose 4.4% after the car rental company declared a special cash dividend of $10 per share of common stock.

Builders FirstSource jumped 2.9% to $147.35. B. Analysts at Riley Securities upgraded the building materials manufacturing company to Buy from Neutral and raised their price target to $177 per share from $128.

field entertainment

Guggenheim rose 2.8% after upgrading the media and entertainment company to buy from neutral.

NIO jumped 2% after a Reuters report citing unnamed sources said the Chinese electric-vehicle maker planned to close its battery manufacturing unit as part of its efforts to become profitable and reduce costs. Used to be. Separately, several Wall Street firms lowered their price targets on the stock.

Robinhood advanced 1.4% on gains after shares rose 10.3% on Tuesday. The broker, which focuses on retail investors, said cryptocurrency trading volumes surged 75% month-on-month in November, raising optimism among analysts who see potential for the group to take market share from crypto-focused rival Coinbase Global. Are.

Apple

Stock was flat after the iPhone maker closed 2.1% higher on Tuesday, taking its market capitalization above $3 trillion for the first time since early August. While the stock has advanced this year – up 9% since its latest earnings results – shares have actually lagged other tech-giant peers in the “Magnificent Seven.”

