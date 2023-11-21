Nvidia, Microsoft, Lowe’s, Agilent, Symbiotic, Baidu, and more stock market movers

Stock futures slipped Tuesday after the S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Monday, slipping out of correction territory and leaving investors convinced the Federal Reserve is finished raising interest rates.

Analysts expect Nvidia (NVDA) to report third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share on revenue of $16.19 billion. The chip maker, a leading maker of processors that power artificial-intelligence applications, reports earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday. The main question for investors is what management will say about Nvidia’s progress in reducing supply bottlenecks to meet growing demand, especially for graphics processing units. The stock was up 0.2% ahead of the earnings report.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, with the stock rising 2% to a record $377.44 after the announcement that former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman are both leading a new advanced artificial To join the technology giant. -Intelligence Research Team.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates and same-store sales declined 7.4%, more than forecast. The company also lowered fiscal year guidance. The stock fell 6.1%.

Chinese tech company Baidu (BIDU) reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as revenue rose 6%. Baidu’s American depositary receipts rose 1.9%.

Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue and raised its fiscal year outlook. The video teleconferencing company said it expects fiscal year revenue of about $4.5 billion and adjusted earnings between $4.93 and $4.95 per share, up from prior guidance of $4.63 to $4.67 per share. Shares of Zoom Video were up 0.2%.

Agilent Technologies (A) reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates and shares of the lab equipment maker rose 7%.

Keysight Technologies

(KEYS) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were better than expectations, and shares of the testing equipment maker were rising after the company said its “strategic customer engagements are high, and we look forward to a broad and diverse range of opportunities.” “Are continuing to take advantage of.” The market positions us well for an eventual recovery.” Shares rose 0.8%.

Symbiotic (SYM) surged 23% after the robotics warehouse automation company reported a 25% increase in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and a 23% increase in first-quarter adjusted profit. The company also said it expects first-quarter revenue of $350 million to $370 million, up from $206.3 million a year earlier, and above analysts’ forecasts.

