Nvidia, Microsoft, Deere, Autodesk, HP Inc., APA Corp., and more stock market movers

Stocks were rising Wednesday after a larger-than-expected decline in unemployment claims and orders for durable goods also fell.

Nvidia (NVDA) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.02 per share, handily topping analysts’ forecasts of $3.37, while revenue of $18.1 billion set a record. Data center revenue during the period rose 279% to $14.5 billion from a year earlier. For the fourth quarter, Nvidia issued a revenue forecast range with $20 billion at the midpoint, exceeding the consensus of $18 billion. Chief Financial Officer Colette Cress said on a conference call that Nvidia’s sales in China and other destinations affected by U.S. government export restrictions were expected to decline “significantly” in the fourth quarter, but “the decline was more than offset by strong growth.” Will be “other areas.” Shares of the chip maker fell 3.5%.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1.4% after the announcement that Sam Altman would return to OpenAI as chief executive. Microsoft is the largest investor in OpenAI. Altman was fired by OpenAI’s previous board last Friday, leading to the majority of OpenAI employees threatening to resign and leaving Microsoft scrambling to contain the fallout by offering to hire its own employees. Microsoft had announced that it was hiring Altman to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Deere (DE) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were better than analysts expected but the farm equipment maker issued an outlook for fiscal 2024 that fell short of expectations. The stock fell 5.1%.

Travel stocks like United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Carnival (CCL) were rising a day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year. United was up 4.3%, American rose 4.6%, and Carnival rose 3.8%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) was up 2.5% after the personal computer and printer maker’s earnings report showed the impact of weak demand, but the company said it sees a turnaround in the year ahead.

Autodesk (ADSK)’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ estimates, and the software company raised its forecast for the fiscal year ending in January. Autodesk said its revenue rose 9% to $5.45 billion to $5.465 billion, up from the previous forecast of $5.405 billion to $5.455 billion. Guidance for billings was unchanged, with the company targeting a range of $5.075 billion to $5.175 billion. Shares fell 4.4%.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. But the retailer said during its conference call that it was seeing a “modest decline in demand” that began early last month. The company was also less optimistic about its namesake Urban Outfitters

store. The stock fell 9.3%.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings at Guess (GES) were lower than expected and the retailer cut its fiscal year profit and revenue outlook. The stock fell 7.8%.

dLocal (DLO) said its chief financial officer will step down and the Uruguay-based payments platform reported third-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ forecasts. The stock was falling 3.8%.

At Morgan Stanley, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) was cut from Equalweight to Underweight and the price target was lowered from $4 to $1.75. The space tourism company’s shares fell 8.9% to $1.94 in premarket trading.

APA Corporation (APA) fell 1.8% and Hess (HES) fell 0.4% after the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, at which members were expected to discuss output cuts, was delayed by a few days. APA was also downgraded from Buy to Neutral.

