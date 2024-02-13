Nvidia market cap threatened by Alphabet after being overtaken by Amazon

by Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Nvidia was on the verge of overtaking Alphabet as Wall Street’s third-most valuable company on Tuesday, as the major AI chipmaker ended the day with a market capitalization above Amazon for the first time in two decades.

Nvidia shares slipped 0.17% after the online shopping and cloud-computing heavyweight’s stock fell 2.15%, leaving its stock market value at $1.78 trillion, eclipsing Amazon’s $1.75 trillion valuation.

Shares of Google owner Alphabet fell 1.62%, giving it a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion.

Nvidia has been a top beneficiary in the race for technology companies to build AI into their products and services, with its graphics processors in short supply as Meta Platform and other big tech companies buy billions of dollars worth of its components.

Mizuho raised its price target for Nvidia’s stock to $825 from $625 ahead of the company’s quarterly results on Feb. 21 in Santa Clara, Calif., in a client note. The stock closed Tuesday at $721.28.

Lead times for Nvidia’s top-shelf H100 processors have declined, “but overall demand far exceeds supply,” wrote Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh, adding that he sees “substantial AI upside” for Nvidia, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices. ” saw.

Nvidia controls about 80% of the high-end AI chip market, a position that has sent its stock soaring 46% this year after more than tripling in 2023. Technology-related companies including Microsoft and Meta have also rallied to record high AI optimism.

Alphabet has infused chatbot technology into its Google search engine while marketing generative AI tools to cloud customers. Its stock hit an all-time high on Jan. 30, a day before its quarterly report, which failed to meet investors’ high expectations and sent its shares tumbling. Alphabet stock remains up 4% in 2024.

Nvidia’s market capitalization briefly overtook Amazon’s on Monday, but by the end of that trading session Amazon was back on top.

The last time Nvidia was more valuable than Amazon was in 2002, when they were each worth less than $6 billion. By mid-2004, Nvidia’s stock market value had dropped to less than $2 billion as Alphabet listed its shares at a valuation of $23 billion.

Microsoft, an early leader in the AI ​​race, overtook Apple in January to become the world’s most valuable company, now valued at more than $3 trillion. State oil company Saudi Aramco is the world’s third most valuable publicly listed company, according to LSEG.

Widely seen as a laggard in the AI ​​race, Apple’s stock is set to fall 4% in 2024.

Saudi Aramco has a market capitalization of $2 trillion, although more than 90% of its shares are owned by the Saudi Arabian government and less than 2% of its shares are available for trading by investors.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

