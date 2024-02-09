Nvidia market cap rises on money market fund flows

Tracked by Bank of America, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen its market cap increase by $600 billion over the past two months as investors continue to favor the chip maker.

Miles Udland, head of news at Yahoo Finance, commented on the technical themes seen in money market fund flows.

Brad Smith: Bank of America’s weekly roundup of fund flows shows that investors are sticking to what they’ve been doing, and pouring more money into market leader NVIDIA. Miles Udland, head of news at Yahoo Finance, is here. Why are they doing this, Miles?

Miles Udland: Well, ground breaking and [? feud ?] In business. No, I think it’s interesting to see the fund flows and the newsrooms and other conversations happening on this show to see how similar the beginning of 2024 is to what happened in 2023. Now, this week’s data note from Mike Hartnett of Bank of America’s team is interesting.

NVIDIA currently has twice the market cap of Tesla. Two parts to that story, of course. NVIDIA’s rally is what we’ve seen, continuation, mega-cap business around AI. Also, now Tesla is also declining. I think they’re down about 25% so far this year, give or take, depending on the day.

So you have that dynamic within the Magnificent Seven. I don’t know how much time you guys spent on The Magnificent Six. Are we doing that yet? Brilliant six–

Cena Smith: Great six. Yes.

Brad Smith: Even five, we heard.

Miles Udland: Because around this time last year Hartnett and his group started socializing this idea of ​​having a Magnificent Seven because we were still in the FAANG market. And it became like MANGA because Facebook changed its name. We were trying to figure out how it would work.

And now it feels like we’re at a new turning point, like an inflection point, right? Let’s say, we need a new strategy to reach 2024. But the market fundamentals, as we see in this report, where money is in market funds, money is out of the stock market, people are still afraid of stocks overall, and money is going into NVIDIA. It’s kind of like, the calendar changed, but nothing really changed.

Cena Smith: And in terms of other flows that we’ve seen in the market, people are optimistic at least in terms of some of the names. But there are certainly still reasons to be skeptical. The flows that we saw in some of the regional plays were obviously one of the key points here, one of the things that came up in this report, and then also the interest that’s being had in these money market funds.

Miles Udland: Yeah, I mean, I’m hoping– I’m hoping we’ll all see it in our lifetime. I hope we all have high-yield savings accounts. And we’re seeing those rates still depend on where you are at 4.4% 4.7%. And I’ve spent the entire last year mentally preparing for it to go below 4% and here we are still enjoying the losses of the Fed keeping rates high.

But look at it on an institutional level, I think the NYCB stuff, maybe keep it there. This is not a deposit taking institution. I’m not sure how much of an impact this has, beyond the fact that you can still get well north of 100 basis points north of inflation, at least by keeping your money in a money market fund, if you can afford one. There are other types of savings vehicles. Institution or portfolio manager. And that dynamic is driving this whole thing of, oh, all the dry powder is going to come into stock rapidly. And sure, the stock market is going up, but the idea of ​​where people can put their money, you have a lot of options right now.

Cena Smith: Okay, I’m going to give you an assignment. You’ll have to think of something more creative than the Magnificent Six.

Miles Udland: Yeah, right. But you know, like–

Cena Smith: Sexy Six.

Miles Udland:–Poem–

Cena Smith: Sexy Six? I was going to say the same thing.

Miles Udland: Sexy Six.

Cena Smith: You’re going to stop it.

Miles Udland: Well, no, that will make us successful. I mean you know–

Cena Smith: It will take us forward.

Miles Udland:–Nothing wrong with that–

Brad Smith: Sex sells.

Miles Udland: –saying that word. I know it’s a family show, but it doesn’t exactly violate those rules.

Cena Smith: That’s true.

Miles Udland: We’ll go through all our SS.

Cena Smith: We will. We will do so.

Miles Udland: Get out the thesaurus and think what you got for S.

Brad Smith: Gentle.

Cena Smith: Yeah, that’s our job for you.

Miles Udland: We’ll double-check. I like to come on Monday. I’m not saying I’ll be on the show, but I’ll be in the newsroom. So on Monday–

Cena Smith: You’re going to share your thoughts.

Miles Udland: –we can circle back and we will– No, it’s for you guys because who do I know?

Brad Smith: I’m going to do a workshop on this at the Super Bowl.

Sena Smith: We’ll all workshop it.

Miles Udland: I’m the guy– I’m the guy from yesterday– I’m the guy from yesterday, I don’t know, we can move on to the arm. So like don’t listen to me.

Brad Smith: Super six, just like that.

Cena Smith: Super Six. there we go. He is better.

Brad Smith: It’s done. it’s done.

Miles Udland: The spirit of the weekend.

Cena Smith: Better than turning that glorious seven into a glorious six.

Miles Udland: Yes.

Cena Smith: Okay, Miles, thanks. It was fun.

Miles Udland: I’m done. You guys got one hour.

Cena Smith: You have to come back. Maybe Monday. we will see.

Miles Udland: Enjoy.

