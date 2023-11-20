Nvidia, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and more to check out

Wall Street gets a break next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, but not before Nvidia reports earnings and the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes of its latest meeting.

Equity and bond markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Trading on Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange ends Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The bond market will close at 2pm ET.

Agilent Technologies, Keysight Technologies and Zoom Video Communications reported quarterly earnings on Monday, followed on Tuesday by Nvidia, Analog Devices, Autodesk, Best Buy, HP Inc., Jacobs Solutions, Lowe’s and Medtronic. Deere will report results on Wednesday.

The FOMC will release the minutes of its early November meeting on Tuesday. The FOMC has kept federal-funds rates steady at 5.25%-5.50% since July and Wall Street remains confident that the Fed will raise interest rates for the rest of this cycle. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a less than 1% chance that the Fed will raise rates again before cutting them.

The Conference Board will release its leading economic index for October on Monday. The consensus estimate is for a month-on-month decline of 0.6%.

The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday reported existing home sales for October. Economists forecast a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.9 million home sales, slightly lower than in September.

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for October on Wednesday. The consensus called for a 3.4% month-on-month decline in new orders for durable manufactured goods, following a 4.6% increase in September. Excluding transportation, new orders are expected to increase by 0.1% compared with an earlier increase of 0.4%.

S&P Global on Friday released both its manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indices for November. The consensus estimate is for a 49.6 reading for the Manufacturing PMI and a 50.4 reading for the Services PMI. Both figures are slightly less than the October figures.

-Dan Lamm contributed to this article

Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

