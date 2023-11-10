Nvidia looks cheap to some as 220% rally stalls

Nvidia bulls are starting to rally around an adjective that’s rarely used for a stock that has more than tripled in less than a year: cheap.

That’s the view of investors like Alec Young, chief investment strategist at MapSignals, who has watched Nvidia’s shares trade in the $100 range since the summer, before plunging to near $500 in August. But with profit estimates still rising, Nvidia’s price relative to expected earnings has fallen to its lowest since mid-2022.

“The stock is actually very cheap,” Young said, adding that its price-earnings ratio is lower than the company’s projected growth rate, which is unusual.

Michael Sansoterra, chief investment officer at Sylvant Capital Management, also puts Nvidia’s valuation in the cheap group.

“It’s certainly growing faster than most other companies,” he said. “It’s relatively cheap.”

Of course, Nvidia’s valuation is based on profits it hasn’t yet made in an industry that even bulls acknowledge is highly cyclical. On a trailing basis, Nvidia is valued at about 35 times sales, making it by far the most expensive stock in the S&P 500. The second-place Cadence design is half as expensive, and 2.4 times the benchmark average.

That’s too expensive in the eyes of many investors, including Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management, who said in September that Nvidia’s artificial intelligence business was an expensive and obvious way to play. Exchange-traded funds managed by Wood’s firm have sold Nvidia shares in recent months. Robert Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates LLC, sees Nvidia as a potential bubble whose price is “beyond perfection.”

Nvidia reports earnings on Nov. 21 and investors will pay close attention to what the company says about China, where the US has tightened restrictions on the sale of advanced semiconductors. Nvidia shares rose on Thursday after a report from a state-affiliated news outlet in China said the chip maker plans to release three new artificial intelligence chips in the country.

According to David Klink, senior equity analyst at Huntington Private Bank, Nvidia’s growth outlook remains strong. However, any sign of recession will bring trouble for the stock, he said.

“It’s moving really fast, that’s where you need to keep valuations looking like bargains,” Klink said.

Big Tech’s profit outlook is another reason it will outperform small caps. The group, along with consumer discretionary, is one of the biggest winners so far this earnings season, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And analysts’ 12-month profit estimates for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 relative to the small-cap Russell 2000 are at a record high.

-With the help of Subrata Patnaik and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

