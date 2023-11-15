NVIDIA launches Generative AI Foundry service on Microsoft Azure for enterprises and startups around the world

SAP, Amdocs, Getty Images are among the first to create custom LLM

With NVIDIA AI Foundation models, training on NVIDIA DGX cloud, deployment with NVIDIA AI enterprise software

Seattle, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microsoft Ignite- NVIDIA today launched an AI Foundry service to supercharge the development and tuning of custom generative AI applications for enterprises and startups deployed on Microsoft Azure.

NVIDIA AI Foundry service pulls together three elements – a collection of NVIDIA AI Foundation Model , nvidia nemo ™ framework and equipment, and NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud AI supercomputing services – which provide end-to-end solutions for enterprises to build custom generative AI models. Businesses can then deploy their customized models nvidia ai enterprise Software that powers generative AI applications, including intelligent search, summarization, and content creation.

Industry leaders SAP SE, Amdocs and Getty Images are among the pioneers in creating custom models using this service.

“Enterprises need custom models to perform specialized skills trained on their company’s proprietary DNA – their data,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s AI Foundry service combines our generative AI model technologies, LLM training expertise, and massive-scale AI factory. We built it into Microsoft Azure so enterprises around the world can connect their custom models to Microsoft’s world-leading cloud services.

“Our partnership with NVIDIA spans every layer of the Copilot stack – from silicon to software – as we innovate together for this new era of AI,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “With NVIDIA’s Generative AI Foundry service on Microsoft Azure, we are delivering new capabilities for enterprises and startups to build and deploy AI applications on our cloud.”

Industry leaders are creating tailored, timely LLM

NVIDIA’s AI Foundry service can be used to optimize models for generative AI-powered applications in industries including enterprise software, telecommunications, and media. Once ready for deployment, enterprises can use a technology called recovery-enhanced generation (RAG) to connect your models to your enterprise data and access new insights.

As the first customer of NVIDIA DGX Cloud on Microsoft Azure, SAP plans to use the service and customized RAG workflows nvidia dgx cloud And nvidia ai enterprise Software running on Azure to help you customize and deploy Juul® is its new natural language generator AI Copilot.

“Juul builds on SAP’s unique position at the nexus of business and technology, and builds on our relevant, trusted, and responsible approach to business AI,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE and member of the executive board. “In partnership with NVIDIA, Juul can help customers unlock the potential of generative AI for their business by automating time-consuming tasks and quickly analyzing data to deliver more intelligent, personalized experiences.”

Amdocs Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, is adapting models for the amAIz framework to accelerate the adoption of generic AI applications and services for telecommunications companies globally.

“Generative AI technology presents an incredible opportunity for service providers to re-invent the way they engage with customers,” said Shuki Schaefer, President and CEO of Amdocs. “Leveraging the technology of NVIDIA and Microsoft to power the Amdocs amAlz framework will bring new GenAI-powered applications to customers faster and enable them to benefit from the enormous potential of generative AI, as well as enterprise-grade security , Reliability and performance will also be provided.”

Custom Generator Curated, optimized models for AI

Customers using the NVIDIA Foundry service can choose from several NVIDIA AI Foundation models, including a new family of nvidia nemotron-3 8b model Hosted in the Azure AI Model Catalog. Developers can also access community models such as the Nemotron-3 8B model on the NVIDIA NGC™ Catalog as well as Meta’s Llama 2 model optimized for NVIDIA for accelerated computing, which are also coming soon to the Azure AI Model Catalog.

Optimized with 8 billion parameters, the Nemotron-3 8B family includes versions tuned for different use cases and multilingual capabilities for building custom enterprise generative AI applications.

NVIDIA DGX Cloud now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI Supercomputing Available Starting Today Azure Marketplace , It has instances that customers can rent, scales to thousands of NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, and comes with NVIDIA AI enterprise software, including NeMo, to speed up LLM optimization.

Adding DGX Cloud to the Azure Marketplace allows Azure customers to use their existing Microsoft Azure consumption commitment credits to accelerate model development with NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software.

NVIDIA AI enterprise software is now integrated into Azure Machine Learning, adding NVIDIA’s platform of secure, stable, and supported AI and data science software. It brings NeMo and NVIDIA Triton Estimate Server ™ for Azure’s enterprise-grade AI service.

Also available on NVIDIA AI Enterprise Azure Marketplace Offers businesses around the world comprehensive options for production-ready AI development and deployment of custom Generator AI applications.

