Nvidia is the best performing S&P 500 stock in 2023. These hedge funds sold shares in the last quarter to make profits.

According to the recent 13F filing, hedge funds are starting to take profits in their Nvidia stake.

Nvidia is the best-performing S&P 500 stock in 2023, rising 234% year to date.

Hedge funds associated with Dan Loeb, George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller shorted or sold all of their Nvidia stock.

Nvidia is the best-performing S&P 500 stock in 2023, according to a third-quarter 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, and some hedge funds are starting to take profits and sell shares.

The semiconductor company has surged 234% year-to-date and surpassed a market valuation of $1 trillion on strong demand for H100 chips used to power booming artificial intelligence technology.

Earlier this year, hedge funds bought Nvidia stock to increase their exposure to the rapidly growing AI market. And some hedge funds are still buying shares, with investment firms linked to Bill Gates and Ray Dalio buying Nvidia in the third quarter.

But as Nvidia’s stock hits 2023 highs, hedge funds linked to Dan Loeb, George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller are hitting the register and profiting by reducing their exposure.

These are the notable hedge funds that sold some or all of their Nvidia stake in the third quarter of 2023.

1. Third point

Dan Loeb is the founder of Third Point. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold all 500,000 shares worth $251.3 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 0%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 3.1%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: second quarter 2023

2. Duquesne Family Office

The family office of Stanley Druckenmiller is Duquesne Family Office. Nielsen Barnard/Getty Images

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold 75,419 shares worth $37.9 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 13.7%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 14.0%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: fourth quarter of 2022

3. Soros Fund Management

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 24, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold all 10,000 shares worth $5.0 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 0%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 0.07%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: second quarter 2023

4. Renaissance Technologies

Jim Simmons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies. AP Images/Jason Decrow

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold 646,617 shares worth $325.0 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 0.90%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 1.13%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: first quarter 2023

5. Lone Pine Capital

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold all 641,649 shares worth $322.5 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 0%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 2.5%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: second quarter 2023

6. Tyrann Capital

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 9, 2020 in New York, US. Brian R Smith

Changes in Nvidia shares: Sold all 506,947 shares worth $254.8 million

Percentage of Portfolio: 0%

Percentage of Portfolio Last Quarter: 6.8%

Nvidia was bought by the fund for the first time: first quarter 2023

