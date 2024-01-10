Nvidia is chasing Amazon's market cap. Here's how it could overtake the tech giant.

Nvidia stock has had a great start to the year, outperforming other big technology companies. If the rally continues the chip maker could move closer to Amazon’s market valuation.

Nvidia has hit a record high this week, fueled by continued enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence technology at the giant CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. Nvidia is a major provider of chips used for training AI systems.

“Nvidia decisively clears key resistance near $504 […]”The breakout resolves a four-month trading range higher in a bullish intermediate-term development,” said Katie Stockton, founder and market technician at Fairlead Strategies.

Nvidia shares were up 1.2% at $537.65 in premarket trading Wednesday. It has gained 7.3% so far this year as of Tuesday’s close, while the rest of the technology market has been mixed. Stockton has identified the share price around $602 as the next area of ​​resistance to watch.

If Nvidia continues its short-term outperformance, it could overtake Amazon to become the fourth most valuable US company by market capitalization. Nvidia is currently worth about $1.31 trillion while Amazon is worth $1.56 trillion. That’s a significant change from about 18 months ago, when Amazon was worth three times more than Nvidia.

The two companies are more partners than rivals – despite Amazon’s drive to make chips in-house – and both are players in the AI ​​boom. However, this does not mean that they will benefit equally. While Amazon is expected to generate more AI revenue from its role as the largest cloud-computing service provider, it is less dominant in that market than Nvidia when it comes to AI chips.

A potential driver of Nvidia beating Amazon is likely to be found in the companies’ respective price-to-earnings multiples. Amazon trades at about 41 times its estimated earnings for the next 12 months, compared with 26 times for Nvidia, according to FactSet.

This doesn’t mean that Nvidia will necessarily overtake Amazon. Consensus expectations indicate that Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia’s shares to grow slightly faster than Amazon’s, but not at a fast enough pace to surpass its total market valuation.

Wall Street’s average target price for Nvidia is $663.75, which implies a 25% upside from here and a market valuation of about $1.64 trillion, according to a FactSet poll.

This compares with an average target price of $182.39 on Amazon, or an increase of 21%, implying a market valuation of $1.88 trillion.

Amazon shares were up 0.2% at $151.67 in premarket trading. Shares of Apple, America’s most valuable company, were flat, while shares of the second-largest company Microsoft were up 0.4% and shares of third-place Alphabet were up 0.3%.

