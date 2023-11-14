Nvidia hits record high with longest win streak ever

(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp. shares closed 2.1% higher at a record high on Tuesday, marking its 10th consecutive session of gains, matching its longest advance ever.

Updates to its artificial intelligence processors helped lift shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company, which climbed 22% during their latest rally, adding about $219 billion to the market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. . This is because rivals are struggling to come up with alternatives to challenge its AI dominance.

The world’s most valuable chipmaker’s stock has surged more than 240% this year, making it the best-performing component of both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes as an AI-driven frenzy fueled rallies. The latest surge comes as technology stocks surge amid expectations the Federal Reserve will peak interest rates.

updated chip

Nvidia said its updated chip, called H200, will have the ability to use high-bandwidth memory, or HBM3e, which will allow it to better deal with the large data sets needed for the development and implementation of AI .

“NVDA hasn’t refreshed its datacenter GPUs in the past,” Wolfe Research analyst Chris Casso wrote in a note. “So this represents evidence of NVDA accelerating their product cadence in response to the growth and performance requirements of the AI ​​market, further expanding their competitive moat.”

The current version of Nvidia processors, known as AI Accelerator, is already in high demand.

“The company’s quick product-launch pace with the H200 due in mid-2024 is likely to help it save its reputation,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kunjan Sobhani. “The new AI processor comes with high-bandwidth memory and could be the top-performing GPU on the market, which will raise the level of competition.”

Nvidia, which was under pressure last month as new US regulations banned the sale of its cutting-edge AI chips to China, is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 21.

