Nvidia has been Wall Street's hottest stock this year as the AI ​​revolution takes hold. Here are 6 unique facts about the company and its CEO from a new profile.

The bullishness on Nvidia has gripped Wall Street in 2023, and the stock is set to be the top performer in the S&P 500 this year.

CEO Jensen Huang bet his company’s fortunes on AI long before anyone thought about the technology.

Here are six of the most interesting tidbits about Huang and his company from a new profile.

Nvidia woke investors up earlier this year to the fact that artificial intelligence is going to be a huge deal – and a huge business.

Nvidia shares have surged 226% year to date, adding nearly $850 billion to its market value and making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been called a visionary for betting his company on artificial intelligence years before the technology became mainstream. In a new profile for The New Yorker, Huang revealed several details about himself and his company.

Here are the six most interesting news stories about Huang and Nvidia, according to his recent profile.

1. Nvidia’s corporate motto is that there are only 30 days left until business closes

Nvidia almost went out of business in 1996. The company had to lay off half of its employees and was just a few weeks away from paying salaries. Huang said the company has a 50-50 chance of saving the business with the upcoming launch of the Riva 128 graphics chip.

The chip was successful, but the disappointment experienced in 1996 led to what became the company’s unofficial corporate motto.

The New Yorker wrote, “Huang encouraged his employees to keep shipping products with a sense of desperation, and for years to come he began staff presentations with the words ‘Our company is going out of business. It’s thirty days after.”

2. Nvidia accepts the failure and keeps it at full performance

Jensen Huang’s radical belief is that “failure should be shared,” he told The New Yorker. And that’s exactly what the company does.

After the launch of a faulty graphics chip in the early 2000s, instead of firing the product managers, Huang had them give a presentation to hundreds of employees about all the decisions the team made leading up to the launch of the failed product.

The chip had a loud, hyperactive fan, and Nvidia went to the press to distribute a satirical video remaking the card as a leaf blower.

3. Jensen Huang writes hundreds of e-mails every day

Nvidia has an agile corporate structure, which means Huang participates in all aspects of the business. This results in Huang responding to hundreds of e-mails every day, although each e-mail is usually only a few words long.

The New Yorker wrote, “One executive compared the e-mails to haiku, another to ransom notes.”

4. Jensen Huang doesn’t think AI is a threat to humanity

There is great concern in the AI ​​community that one day, the technology may become so powerful that it overtakes and replaces its creators. Those concerns are shared by tech icons like Elon Musk, and speculation suggests that those fears played a role in the OpenAI management failure earlier this month.

But Huang isn’t worried about AI-related doomsday.

Asked whether AI might someday kill someone, an Nvidia executive said, “Eh, lightning kills people every year.”

Another question raised was whether AI might one day become self-aware, but Huang was reluctant to accept it.

Huang said, “To be a being you have to be conscious. You have to have some knowledge of yourself, right? I don’t know where that could be.”

5. Huang encourages employees to develop products for the “zero-billion-dollar market”

A large part of Nvidia’s success can be determined years in advance by where the company was going. And Huang encourages that level of thinking as his employees develop new products.

Huang calls it a “zero-billion dollar market.” These innovative products may not have competitors or even potential customers today, but that could change in the years to come.

Huang compared the idea to the film “Field of Dreams”, in which the main character builds a baseball field in the middle of a corn field, then waits for players and fans to arrive.

6. Huang’s big gamble on the future is Omniverse

Huang took big risks over the past few decades, betting that his company could develop technology for a market that did not yet exist.

When asked what Nvidia is doing today that reflects the “zero-billion-dollar” bets the company has made over the years, Huang answered in one word: “Omniverse.”

Huang said that the Omniverse is an “industrial metaverse” that will be able to simulate the real world at an incredibly fine level. The omniverse could eventually enable humans to safely train robots and self-driving cars in the digital world.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com