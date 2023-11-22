(Bloomberg) — Nvidia Corp. investors responded well to its latest quarterly report, which beat analysts’ average estimates but failed to meet the lofty expectations of shareholders who have bet heavily on an artificial intelligence boom.

The world’s most valuable chip maker said in a statement on Tuesday that revenue in the current period will be about $20 billion. Although this was above the average Wall Street forecast of $17.9 billion, some estimates reached as high as $21 billion.

After falling as much as 6.3% in late trading, shares were down about 1%.

While Nvidia posted another quarter of impressive growth, some investors were clearly expecting more. They have poured money into the stock this year – driving it up 242% – on expectations that the AI ​​industry will continue to bring explosive sales profits for Nvidia. Analysts said this meant the price of Nvidia shares was at the level required for a near-perfect outcome.

“Setting aside lofty expectations, Nvidia’s results remain a surprise,” Wolfe Research analyst Chris Casso said in a note to clients. He said the numbers are especially impressive as U.S. sanctions on China are hurting sales. Additionally, Nvidia on Tuesday announced new chips designed for China that could help reinvigorate the market, he said.

Nvidia shares closed at $499.44 in New York on Tuesday ahead of the report. The company has been the best-performing stock on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index this year, pushing its valuation to more than $1.2 trillion.

In fact, Nvidia’s market capitalization is now more than $1 trillion larger than rival Intel Corp., which until recently was the world’s largest chipmaker.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has touted the potential of graphics chips to play a leading role in accelerated computing. The company’s processors, which crunch more data by performing calculations in parallel, have become useful tools for training AI services.

The company said revenue more than tripled to $18.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter that ended Oct. 29. Profit was $4.02 per share, net of certain items. Analysts had predicted sales of about $16 billion and earnings of $3.36 per share.

Nvidia’s data center division, the star performer in its operations, had revenue of $14.5 billion, up 279% from the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, the company’s personal computer unit has recovered from the industrywide downturn. Its revenue increased 81% to $2.86 billion.

Nvidia’s success in selling AI chips to companies like Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc. Google has also made it its target. Amazon.com Inc. Following a similar effort by AWS, Microsoft unveiled its own in-house AI processor last week. This quarter, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Nvidia will also introduce a competitor called Mi300. But Nvidia is not standing still. It recently unveiled a successor to its prized H100 chip called the H200, and it will be available early next year.

Another threat to Nvidia’s business comes in the form of US restrictions on exports to China, its biggest market for chips. The Biden administration has restricted the sale of some of Nvidia’s best products on national security grounds.

The US government recently updated its rules governing such exports in October, aimed at making it harder to evade sanctions. Nvidia said that given the insatiable demand for its products elsewhere, the changes will not affect its sales for now. But the requirements are forcing it to reshuffle operations and that could have an impact in the future.

Nvidia reiterated Tuesday that the rules did not have a “meaningful impact” on the last quarter. But China and other regions hit by sanctions account for about a quarter of its data center revenue. “We expect our sales to these destinations to decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, although we believe the decline will be offset by strong growth in other regions,” the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Cress said U.S. regulations require licensing on certain exports and advanced notification for other types of chips when shipping to China and some countries in the Middle East. The company is working with customers in those regions to try to secure permission to ship some of its products and avoid banning the “solution.”

“Although not a matter of near-term concern, the fourth-quarter decline in China will likely be an area of ​​focus for investors,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kunjan Sobhani and Oscar Hernandez Tejada said in a note.

Nvidia is working on some new chips that won’t be subject to export restrictions, Kress said. They will be visible in the coming months, he said, but will not help results in the current period. That said, it’s too early and too many factors involved to predict how such products may impact future revenues.

Fourth-quarter guidance would have been higher in the absence of new rules on China shipments, he said.

Meanwhile, Huang hit back at questions about whether the company’s data center business is reaching peak growth. Nvidia is adding more supply and with the increasing use of AI hardware by software providers, governments and corporate customers, it is confident that demand will continue to grow.

“I am confident that the data center can grow by 2025,” he said.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, said it was spending more on employees after raising salaries and hiring new employees. Operating expenses increased 13% from a year ago, and are up 10% from the previous period.

The company is also spending more to care for workers in Israel.

“We are monitoring the impact of the geopolitical conflict in and around Israel on our operations, including the health and safety of our approximately 3,400 employees in the region, who primarily work in the research and development, operations and management of our networking products. Sales and marketing support.” Nvidia said. “Our operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 include financial assistance to affected employees and charitable activity expenses.”

AI has been the hottest topic for tech investors this year, and every major company has talked about their capabilities in that area. But Nvidia is one of the few businesses making serious money from this trend, which has accelerated since the public debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022. That tool helped showcase the potential of generative AI to a broader audience.

