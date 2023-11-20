Nvidia earnings: OpenAI drama, record high stock price set the table for major report

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday as Wall Street eagerly awaits an update on the fundamentals behind the artificial intelligence hype cycle.

The report comes after the stock closed at a record high of $504.20 per share on Monday, amid the ongoing drama surrounding Sam Altman’s departure from ChatGPIT-maker OpenAI and his joining Microsoft. AI is once again of the moment for investors. The story has become. MSFT).

What Wall Street expects from Nvidia this quarter, compiled by Bloomberg, compares how it performed in the same quarter last year.

Income: $16.1 billion is expected compared to $5.93 billion in the third quarter last year

Adjusted EPS: $3.36 is expected compared to $0.58 in last year’s third quarter

Data Center Revenue: Expected to be $12.82 billion compared to $3.83 billion in the third quarter of last year

Gaming Revenue: $2.7 billion is expected compared to $1.57 billion in the third quarter last year

Expectations are high for the chip giant as the company becomes the face of the 2023 AI story.

In August, the stock reached an all-time high after Nvidia reported second-quarter results that shattered Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.

“We expect NVDA to beat/outpace consensus when it reports on Nov. 21,” Bank of America research analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a note previewing the earnings release. The company remains positive on the stock, calling valuations “compelling” and seasonality trends remain favourable.

But the stock faltered for a few months after the August report as investors began to question Nvidia’s valuation, while updates on chip restrictions in China also challenged assumptions about the ultimate size of the market the company will sell to. Gave.

In an SEC filing after the announcement, the company said it did not expect to have a near-term impact from the new restrictions. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy told Yahoo Finance Live he expects similar comments from Nvidia on Tuesday.

“We think globally, except China, there is a lot of demand,” Roy said. “So, certainly, in the US, the large cloud service providers… we think this will continue to be a huge opportunity for Nvidia going forward. But also outside the US and in regions like Europe, Japan, South Korea, You name it, there’s a lot going on with AI… In our view, Nvidia is the best way to drive that development.”

Nvidia has been a driver of momentum in the stock market this year as a key member of the “Magnificent 7” stocks along with Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), MetaTrader 4 (NASDAQ: OTA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ). (META), Tesla (TSLA).

Overall, these stocks were up more than 70% this year through mid-November, while the remaining 493 stocks in the S&P 500 were up 6%.

Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, said Sunday that “it’s still an NVDA world,” and warned investors to be prepared for “post-NVDA volatility,” no matter how the stock moves. There are ups and downs.

