Nvidia Earnings Beat: If there’s music playing, you better get up and dance

NVIDIA NVDA reported earnings after markets closed on Tuesday, and once again it beat analysts’ estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

While it seems like many traders believe Nvidia’s valuation has reached bubble-like territory, a closer look at the data shows that this is still based in reality. The company has more than tripled its sales in the last year and still has a big lead in the AI ​​infrastructure sector, which is likely to continue to grow exponentially.

However, if the recent NVDA earnings aren’t enough to convince you to buy the stock, I’ll also share a relatively cheap semiconductor stock that is likely to yield profits in the coming months and years.

Income

Sales of $18.12 billion in the quarter exceeded analysts’ expectations by 12.5% ​​and saw 34% QoQ growth and 206% YoY growth. Data center revenue was the major contributor of $14.5 billion and grew a whopping 279% year-over-year.

EPS of $4.02 per share was 18.7% above estimates and up nearly 6x from a year ago and 49% from the previous quarter.

The AI ​​revolution continues, and CEO Jensen Huang said that “Our strong growth reflects the broader industry platform transition from general purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI… NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI Foundry services and NVIDIA AI enterprise software “All development engines are in full swing. The era of generic AI is moving forward.”

nvidia enjoys Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) The ratings reflect upward-trending earnings revisions.

Evaluation

Today, Nvidia is trading at a one-year forward earnings multiple of 50x, which is above the industry average of 46.7x, and below its five-year average of 55.6x. It is also worth noting that FY24 ends in February 2024, meaning the multiple for FY25, or onwards, will change in a matter of months.

So, if we use the FY25 earnings estimate of $16.60 per share, NVDA is actually trading at just 30x forward earnings!

hedge funds still long

Another interesting tidbit is that two of Wall Street’s most respected traders maintain Nvidia stock as a major holding in their portfolios. According to the latest 13F documents, Stanley Druckenmiller still has the largest equity stake of NVDA in its portfolio, totaling 13.65%.

Additionally, David Tepper has Nvidia stock as his fourth largest holding with 8.8% of the total portfolio.

semiconductor industry

But let’s say you can’t see yourself buying Nvidia stock, I understand. Everyone in the market is keeping an eye on it, so you’d think all the good news has been priced in.

The good news is that the broader semiconductor industry still looks extremely attractive. Semiconductor ETF SMH hit all-time highs this week, demonstrating broad strength across the sector.

One semiconductor stock that makes sense to me is super micro computer SMCI, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Ratings but has actually experienced some strong earnings revisions over the past month. Current quarterly earnings estimates have risen 21% from last month and 8.6% for FY24.

Super Micro Computer is also projecting huge sales and earnings growth in the coming year, with current quarter sales and earnings expected to grow 55% and 40% year-over-year, respectively, and fiscal 2014 sales and earnings growing 47% and 43% respectively. Expected to increase.

Furthermore, the company is trading at a forward earnings multiple of only 17x and has been forming a solid technical chart pattern for the last six months. If SMCI price can break out of the bullish flag, it will likely be the start of another big uptrend.

final thoughts

As I’ve noted, many traders feel that Nvidia stock is too far off its skis and is untouchable, and although this is debatable, the stock and the industry are on a steady upward trend.

The economy is strong, interest rates are likely to fall next year, and semiconductors are becoming a more important part of the infrastructure in the modern world.

There is often a long list of reasons why investors should be cautious about the future, but the market almost always climbs the wall of worry, leaving the bears behind.

