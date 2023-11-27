Nvidia delays chip launch and competitors prepare to challenge its dominance

Last week, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported surprise third-quarter results. Despite its reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia’s data center division drove this impressive growth, giving the company a leg up on its competitors including TSMC, as well as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices. Helped me to move forward. Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). But, shares fell on the news that Nvidia is delaying the launch of its new AI chip to China, which is considered the most powerful and the one to comply with the latest US chip export restrictions. According to Reuters, the launch has been rescheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Third quarter results from competitors

Comparing the third quarter results, TSMC reported a substantial revenue of $17.28 billion with a profit of $6.69 billion. But, in October, TSMC also reported the biggest decline in its profits in nearly five years. TSMC reported a 10.83% decline in revenue year-over-year, but revenue increased 13.7% compared to the second quarter.

However, Intel suffered a modest loss of $8 million on revenue of $14.16 billion. Nevertheless, the year was profitable for Intel which was hit hard by the downturn in the PC market. Although PC sales were still down during the third quarter, Intel reported that sales declined at a much slower pace. With its latest results, Intel showed that it is on the road to recovery.

Nvidia’s third quarter results

For the quarter ended October 29, Nvidia reported that revenue increased 206% year over year to $18.12 billion and profit to $9.24 billion. Operating income alone increased by more than 1,600%, with data center revenues increasing by 279% as revenues hit $14.51 billion.

Nvidia is undoubtedly leading the AI ​​pack and enjoying its first mover advantage. According to John Peddie Research data, Nvidia controls 87% of the GPU market in the second quarter of 2023. Until last year, Nvidia’s popularity revolved around PC gamers who used its GPUs to power their custom-built machines. But then AI came into the picture and changed the dynamics, propelling Nvidia to unprecedented heights. Although competition is intensifying and rivals challenging its dominance with their own GPUs, Nvidia will also continue to develop new and more powerful chips. This will likely continue to grow, given that companies will need more powerful chips to bring their existing products to the next level. During the reported quarter, Nvidia announced the GH200 GPU. But, the delayed launch shows that even the almighty leader is threatened by US chip export restrictions.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Nvidia delays chip launch and competitors prepare to challenge its dominance originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com