Blue Tower Asset Management, an investment management company, released its third quarter, 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the quarter, Blue Tower Global Value had a return net of fees of -2.19% (-1.94% gross). Rates on US Treasuries rose sharply this quarter as the Federal Reserve pushed back its forecast of an interest rate cut. This fall in long-term bond prices triggered a selloff in equity markets. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Blue Tower Asset Management highlighted stocks like NVVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On December 19, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $496.04 per share. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had a one-month return of -0.68%, and its shares gained 208.39% of their value over the past 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.225 trillion.

Blue Tower Asset Management made the following comments about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“In addition to the use of larger datasets, the training speed of AI models has increased dramatically. nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has nearly tripled in the first 3 quarters of this year with a 197% gain, and a big reason for that is their big role in recent AI improvements. Nvidia’s single GPU AI training speed performance has increased dramatically by 1000x in 10 years, with only a 2.5x increase in chip density from Moore’s Law 3. In addition to improved chip manufacturing, there were three other improving factors: simplification in the number representation for the weights of neural networks, more complex mathematical instructions to reduce the computational overhead involved in mathematical calculations, and increased neuron sparsity (in neural networks, Some neurons are redundant and can be cut from the network without reducing performance. In addition to these single GPU improvements, Nvidia has also made improvements to data center scale architecture that allows clusters of GPUs to work together more efficiently. It is noteworthy that most of the improvement came from hardware architecture and software data improvements rather than transition density. These improvements were likely the low-hanging fruit of improvements in training speed as researchers would eventually converge on an ideal architecture. The simplification of moving from 32-bit to 8-bit floating point numbers for weight measurement is a one-time benefit that cannot be replicated. I expect the rate of improvement to slow over the next ten years and eventually reach Moore’s Law levels of improvement in chip efficiency. The historical trend for computer hardware is that it will eventually be commoditized, and I believe this will eventually happen for Nvidia’s GPUs as well.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 180 hedge fund portfolios in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the third quarter, up from 175 the previous quarter.

