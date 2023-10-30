NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares tripled year-to-date

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the fund fell 5.03% (institutional shares), compared to a 3.34% decline in the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 3.27% decline in the S&P 500 Index, underperforming the broader markets. Over the year-to-date period, the fund has shown a growth of 30.3%, outperforming both the indices. Additionally, please check out the fund’s top five holdings to know the best picks in 2023.

Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On October 27, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $405.00 per share. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had a one-month return of -9.56%, and its shares gained 200.07% of their value over the past 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1 trillion.

Barron’s Opportunity Fund made the following comments about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading semiconductor company that sells chips and software for accelerated computing and gaming. Shares have nearly tripled year to date as the company reports unprecedented growth driven by a surge in demand for its data center chips. After reporting revenue of $7 billion in the first quarter and providing guidance of $11 billion for the second quarter, NVIDIA reported revenue of $13.5 billion in the second quarter and guidance for another step up to $16 billion in the third quarter. did, its CFO announced “[d]The demand for our data center platform for AI is tremendous and widespread across industries and customers.” We are at the tipping point of a new era of computing, with NVIDIA at the center. CEO and founder Jensen Huang put it this way (during the company’s August 23 earnings call): ,[T]The easiest way to think about the demand is that the world is transitioning from general purpose computing to accelerated computing…[W]You’re seeing companies now recognizing this… the tipping point… recognizing the beginning of this transition, and turning their capital investments into accelerated computing and generative AI… it’s not a single application is driving the demand, but this is a new computing platform… a new computing transformation is taking place… a new computing era has begun. “Going through two platform transformations at once, accelerated computing and generative AI.”

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks 17th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, there were 175 hedge fund portfolios in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the second quarter, up from 132 the previous quarter.

