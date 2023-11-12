Nvidia is in bad shape. According to its billionaire CEO Jensen Huang, it is also in danger.

The semiconductor maker, whose processors are used in gaming, data centers and autonomous vehicles, plays a key role in the artificial-intelligence boom that has rejuvenated Silicon Valley. Tech giants are competing to buy its expensive AI chips. This year it joined the select group of companies with a market cap of more than $1 trillion.

But “there is no company whose survival is assured,” Huang warned at Harvard Business Review’s Future of Business event on Thursday.

Nvidia has faced many existential threats over its 30-year history, which helps explain why Huang recently acquired The podcast that “nobody in their right mind” would start a company with. For example, it nearly went bankrupt in 1995 after its first chip, the NV1, failed to attract customers. It had to lay off half its staff before the success of its third chip, the RIVA 128, saved it a few years later.

“We have had the benefit of building a company from the ground up and facing the extreme circumstances of going out of business at times,” Huang said this week. Observer informed of. “We don’t need to pretend that the company is always in danger. company Is Always in danger, and we feel it.”

But Huang thinks it’s important to avoid getting too stressed about it.

“I think a company that lives between aspiration and despair is better than both of these [being] Always an optimist or always a pessimist,” he said.

One challenge the Santa Clara, California-based chip maker now faces is tightening U.S. rules on technology exports to China. Nvidia could lose billions of dollars after canceling planned deliveries to Chinese companies.

“The restriction is a capacity restriction,” Huang said. “It’s not a complete ban… The first thing we need to do is comply with the regulation and understand what the limitations are and, to the best of our ability, offer products that can still be competitive.”

But Nvidia is facing competition from local rivals as it tries to sell chips with lower capabilities in China. “It’s not easy and competitors are moving fast,” Huang said. “It’s like anything else you have to be alert and do your best.”

Meanwhile, despite Nvidia performing beyond expectations in recent quarters, many analysts have warned that competition from rival AMD and others will certainly intensify. These include David Trainor, head of research firm New Constructions.

“The rest of the world is not going to just step forward and let them dominate AI,” Trainor said. Luck in August. “They are facing the same curse as Tesla. Nvidia benefited from being first to market like Tesla. But as Tesla became profitable, a number of competitors entered the EV space, squeezing its margins and slowing sales. The same will happen for Nvidia.

Huang said acquired He has read former Intel CEO Andrew Grove’s business books and described them as “really good”. is among them only crazy people survive,

Huang seems to have taken this to heart.

“If you don’t think you’re in danger,” he said this week, “it’s probably because your head is in the sand.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com