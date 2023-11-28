NVIDIA

Cadence, Dropbox, SAP, ServiceNow First to Access NVIDIA Nemo Retriever to Optimize Semantic Retrieval for Accurate AI Inference

NVIDIA Nemo Retriever

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a new offering in the NVIDIA NeMo family of frameworks and tools for building, optimizing, and deploying generative AI models that helps organizations enhance their generative AI applications with enterprise-grade retrieval-enhanced generation capabilities.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —AWS Re:Invent Nvidia today announced a generative AI microservice that enables enterprises to transform enterprise data into custom large language models to deliver highly accurate responses to their AI applications. Allows you to connect to.

NVIDIA NeMo™ Retriever – A new offer in nvidia nemo A family of frameworks and tools for building, optimizing, and deploying generic AI models – helping organizations scale their generic AI applications with enterprise-grade recovery-enhanced generation (RAG) Capabilities.

As a semantic-retrieval microservice, NeMo Retriever helps generative AI applications provide more accurate responses through NVIDIA-optimized algorithms. Developers using microservices can connect their AI applications to business data wherever it resides, including in the cloud and data centers. It adds NVIDIA-optimized RAG capabilities AI Foundries and is part of nvidia ai enterprise Software platform, available in AWS Marketplace ,

Cadence, Dropbox, SAP and ServiceNow are among the pioneers working with NVIDIA to build production-ready RAG capabilities into their custom Generator AI applications and services.

“Generative AI applications with RAG capabilities are the next killer app for the enterprise,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Nemo Retriever, developers can create customized generative AI chatbots, copilots, and summary tools that can access their business data to transform productivity with accurate and valuable generative AI intelligence.”

Global leaders increase LLM accuracy with Nemo Retriever

Electronic systems design leader Cadence serves companies in hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer and healthcare markets. It is working with NVIDIA to develop RAG features for generative AI applications in industrial electronics design.

“Generative AI offers innovative approaches to meeting customer needs, such as tools to uncover potential flaws early in the design process,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “Our researchers are working with NVIDIA to use Nemo Retriever to uncover issues and further boost the accuracy and relevance of generative AI applications to help customers get high-quality products to market faster. Have been.”

Cracking the code for precision generative AI applications

Unlike open-source RAG toolkits, Nemo Retriever supports production-ready generative AI with commercially viable models, API stability, security patches, and enterprise support.

NVIDIA-optimized algorithms provide the highest accuracy results in Retriever’s embedding models. Customized embedding models capture relationships between words, enabling LLMs to process and analyze textual data.

Using Nemo Retriever, enterprises can connect their LLM to multiple data sources and knowledge bases, so users can easily interact with data and get accurate, up-to-date answers using simple, conversational prompts. Businesses using retriever-powered applications can allow users to securely access information spanning multiple data formats, such as text, PDF, images, and video.

Enterprises can use Nemo Retriever to get more accurate results with less training, speed to market, and support energy efficiency in the development of generic AI applications.

Reliable, simple, secure deployment with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Companies can deploy NeMo Retriever-powered applications to run during inference on NVIDIA-accelerated computing in virtually any data center or cloud. NVIDIA AI Enterprise supports rapid, high-performance inference with NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Triton Estimate Server ™, NVIDIA TensorRT ™, nvidia tensorrt-llm and others nvidia ai software.

To maximize estimation performance, developers can run their models NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips with TensorRT-LLM Software ,

Availability

Developers can sign up for early access to NVIDIA NeMo Retriever.

