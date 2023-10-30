by Akash Shriram

(Reuters) – 3D metal-printing startup Cerat Technologies hinted at potentially going public in the medium term on Monday, saying it had raised $99 million in a funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of chip designer Nvidia.

With the latest Series C funding round, the company’s valuation will reach $350 million, a source said on condition of anonymity.

“I hope (going public) is in the cards… 12-18 months is the earliest we’ll consider it… potentially 24,” Serrat CEO James Demuth told Reuters in an interview. Or over 36.” The funding round will be used to deploy its production printers.

The fundraise, co-led by Nvidia’s EnVentures and Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund, brought in new investors Honda Motor and Qubit Capital. Existing backers including Porsche and the venture capital units of Xerox Holdings and General Motors Co. also participated.

To streamline supply chains and cut emissions, Serrat is looking to bring parts manufacturing closer to customer factories around the world with its green energy-powered area printing technology.

Over the past few years, companies across all industries globally have been looking to diversify supply chains to reduce their dependence on China to address business continuity concerns and escalating US-China trade tensions.

“Seurat’s local factory deployment model offers the industry a solution for near-shore manufacturing and increases the flexibility of supply chains,” said Lutz Meschke, board member of existing investor Porsche Automobil Holding.

Serrat has also committed to supplying 59 tons of metal components for Siemens Energy’s turbines over a six-year period, and the startup said earlier this month that it expects orders from global manufacturers to exceed the capacity of its pilot factory in Massachusetts. Letters were received.

The company said it has letters of intent from six customers totaling 4,000 tonnes of material, which will generate revenues of $750 million over several years.

