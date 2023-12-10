Nvidia at $475: Bank of America looks for the next price move - TipRanks.com

With a share price just shy of $475, a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, and a valuation of nearly 26 times sales, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) In some ways it is one of the most expensive stocks on the planet today.

Still, Bank of America’s Vivek Arya, one of the Street’s top 1% stock professionals and a 5-star analyst, rates Nvidia not just as “one of the most expensive stocks on the planet today.” Described as a “compelling” stock. “Evaluation.

Rather than highlight the stock’s price-to-sales multiple – made all the more palatable by Nvidia’s extremely high profit margin on sales (42%) – Arya took the opportunity of his report to emphasize the positives about the stock. Used. For example, Nvidia may be a stock with a high valuation relative to sales, but it’s only valued at a low valuation of 22x relative to next year’s earnings. It’s a company with trailing sales of about $45 billion, but it also has a total addressable market for its semiconductor chip products of at least $250 billion (and therefore, the potential to quintuple its sales).

What’s more, Nvidia is a company that is acting on its market opportunity, and is expected to grow both its sales and earnings by 55% to 60% next year.

How would Nvidia do this? Unlike in previous years, when Nvidia had a “cadence” of introducing new chips once every two years, Arya says the company now plans to introduce new chips annually over a “multi-year” period. In its performance, the analyst points out that Nvidia is already preparing to introduce a new H200 chip to replace its flagship H100 chip. And it is preparing to introduce the world’s first commercially available 3nm chip (B100) later in 2024.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt the demand for these chips, that Nvidia currently holds a 90% share of the AI ​​training market. Nor is Nvidia arguably helping to increase the size of this market by promoting artificial intelligence capabilities, such that generic AI computing is now “cannibalizing” (i.e. destroying and replacing) traditional CPU-demanding chips. .

In other words, it appears that Nvidia is destroying the semiconductor business model that Intel was built on, and replacing it with a model of Nvidia’s own making, which will “sustain NVDA growth in CY25.” And helping to move beyond that.

Well and good, you say. But… what about that valuation of 26x sales? Isn’t that too much?

Well yes, it is. But as long as Nvidia can maintain such spectacularly high profit margins that its price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t really look much different from its price-to-sales ratio — such that it’s plausible to believe that Nvidia’s costs will be higher next year. Compared to , it can be only 22 times. Earnings – A really good argument can be made that Nvidia stock isn’t very expensive.

All that is to say: Investors, keep a close eye on Nvidia’s profit margins. As long as they stay in the stratosphere, this stock may actually be as cheap as Arya says. But as soon as those profit margins start to falter – see below.

Overall, Arya rates NVDA a buy with a price target of $700. While investors have already seen impressive returns in 2023, Arya’s target suggests the potential for an additional 47% gain over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Arya’s track record)

It is clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Bank of America’s opinion on NVDA. There are 34 recent analyst reviews on the stock, including 31 to Buy and 3 to Hold, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is currently $661, suggesting 39% upside in the coming year. (See NVDA Stock Forecast)

