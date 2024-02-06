Nvidia and inflation could make or break the stock market in 2024

It’s a question that has been on the minds of many market strategists: What could have caused this top-heavy stock market collapse?

One longtime equity-derivatives strategist has some ideas. In his latest note to clients, Nomura’s Charlie McElligott discussed two things that could trigger the selloff in megacap technology stocks, which have driven most of the year-to-date gains in the S&P 500.

The most immediate concern for market-leading tech names will be a potential Nvidia earnings miss, he said. The company is set to report quarterly results on February 21, according to FactSet.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the chipmaker and artificial-intelligence darling to post earnings per share of $4.53 for the final three months of 2023. That compares with 88 cents per share from the same quarter a year ago.

Nvidia shares NVDA have surged 35% since the start of 2024, positioning the chip maker as the best-performing stock on the S&P 500, FactSet data shows. The second-best performer on the index is Meta Platforms Inc. Meta, another member of the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap tech stocks that has outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.7% so far this year, according to FactSet data. Is of. ,

Furthermore, the biggest threat to stocks in 2024 could come in the coming months, with economic data showing signs of a downturn. According to McElligott, practically the entire investment community has given up forever on the possibility of an inflationary surge.

But as many investors found out last year when ubiquitous recession forecasts failed to materialize, just because some people on Wall Street expect something to happen doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Instead, McElligott thinks Federal Reserve policymakers could let the U.S. economy “overheat,” leading to a revival in “animal spirits” and, with them, inflation.

While McElligott doesn’t see much likelihood of this happening in the immediate future, he thinks it could happen during the coming months, when favorable year-over-year comparisons for goods prices will fade – leading to concerns among economists and Investors will have to deal with sticky services. inflation.

Such a revival would likely trigger a “brutal equity thematic reversal,” crowding out bets on the largest growth stocks as expectations of higher interest rates and Treasury yields lead to a sharp contraction in valuation multiples.

McElligott said consumer-price inflation fell to 1.9%, according to the last six months’ annual reading from the core personal-consumption expenditures price index. The PCE index is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and the central bank’s official target calls for getting inflation back to 2% on a year-over-year basis.

But there’s still plenty of room for things to get “weird” later, McElligott said.

Shares of Nvidia were weighing heavily on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Tuesday, as the chipmaker saw its shares tumble 3.5%, Dow Jones Markets data shows — sending the company’s shares to their biggest decline since October. Are on the way. However, FactSet data shows that weakness in the chipmaker’s stock was being offset by strong gains in materials, real-estate and healthcare stocks.

As a result, the S&P 500 SPX was flat, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 0.3% at 15,556 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 60 points, or 0.2%, at 38,445.

Just four stocks — Nvidia, META, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN — are expected to contribute about 75% of the S&P 500’s total return in 2024, according to strategists at LPL Financial.

Source: www.marketwatch.com