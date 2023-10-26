Published: October 25, 2023 5:58 pm ET

Arista Networks Inc. ANET and Nvidia Corp. Shares of NVDA were falling in after-hours trading on Wednesday as Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. Meta gave a lower preliminary outlook for 2024 capital spending than analysts expected. Arista’s stock was down more than 6% and Nvidia’s was down more than 1%. Meta expects capital spending of $30 billion to $35 billion next year, “with growth coming from investments in non-artificial intelligence (AI) and AI hardware and servers, including data centers, as we expand to new data centers.” “We are accelerating construction at the sites.” We announced the architecture at the end of last year.

Arista Networks Inc. ANET and Nvidia Corp. Shares of NVDA were falling in after-hours trading on Wednesday as Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. Meta gave a lower preliminary outlook for 2024 capital spending than analysts expected. Arista’s stock was down more than 6% and Nvidia’s was down more than 1%. Meta expects capital spending of $30 billion to $35 billion next year, “with growth coming from investments in non-artificial intelligence (AI) and AI hardware and servers, including data centers, as we expand to new data centers.” “We are accelerating construction at the sites.” The midpoint of that outlook came in below the $33.8 billion FactSet consensus. Meta also now estimates capital spending in the range of $27 billion to $29 billion in 2023, compared to its prior outlook of $27 billion to $30 billion. “While it is difficult to read NVDA directly from Meta’s 2024 capex guide, we again highlight Meta’s AI Research Supercluster (AI RSC) build-out,” Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rekers wrote in a note to clients. “In mid-September Meta highlighted plans for two additional 32k+ GPU clusters,” one of which will be over InfiniBand and the other over Ethernet. As far as Arista is concerned, Meta’s capital spending outlook is the “key focus” for investors, he said, as Meta accounted for 26% of Arista’s revenue last year.

Source: www.marketwatch.com