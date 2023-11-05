Nvidia and AMD CEOs: Taiwanese American cousins ​​going head-to-head in global AI race cnn business

Hong Kong/Taipei CNN –

Jensen Huang and Lisa Su have a lot in common.

The chief executives of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) aren’t just the two most powerful people in the global AI chip industry, they’re also family.

This relationship was first acknowledged by Su in 2020, and more recently, elaborated on by Taiwanese genealogist Gene Wu.

The two didn’t grow up together, which may make it easier as they now compete against each other in one of the most closely watched arenas in the world.

They have a shared family history that has roots in Taiwan, an island increasingly caught between the United States and China as the two countries fight for supremacy in high technology.

According to Wu, a former financial journalist who now focuses on research on corporate families, Huang Su’s “Biao Jiu,” In Mandarin Chinese. He told CNN that in Western terms, they are first cousins ​​once removed, which refers to cousins ​​separated by one generation.

Precisely, Su is the granddaughter of Huang’s uncle, said Wu, who tried to identify their relationship by researching public records, newspaper clippings and yearbooks, as well as interviewing a close member of Huang’s family. Described.

“We are distant relatives,” Su said with a smile when asked at a Consumer Technology Association (CTA) event in 2020.

An Nvidia spokesperson also confirmed that Huang was related to Su in the family as a distant cousin on his mother’s side. Huang declined to comment for this story, while Su did not respond to a request for comment.

The link has become a point of fascination for industry watchers.

In Taiwan, where Su and Huang were born six years apart and now enjoy rockstar status, the topic has been featured in local news broadcasts. Online, users of Reddit and other forums have discussed the coincidence, while sketches of alleged family trees have circulated on social media.

“I was really surprised,” Wu said of her discovery. “I think people in Taiwan are happy with it because the world finally sees Taiwan.”

Christopher Miller, author of “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology,” said he too was initially surprised.

“But in other ways, it’s not surprising to find two people of Taiwanese origin at the absolute center of the chip industry,” he told CNN. “Because Taiwan is so far from Silicon Valley, really, there are no two parts of the world that are more closely connected in terms of family ties, in terms of business ties, in terms of educational ties.”

nvidia office in taipei

Edith Yeung, general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Race Capital, said Taiwan has a long tradition of making world-leading hardware, which has driven its economy.

He credited companies like chip maker TSMC (TSM) and electronics makers ASUS, Acer and Foxconn for leading the way, encouraging many young people to work as tech engineers.

Miller echoed that viewpoint. “For almost half a century now, Taiwan’s economy has been focused on electronics production, chip assembly, chip manufacturing, chip design, everything from semiconductors. And if you look at Taiwan’s economy today, semiconductors are the biggest export,” he said.

“This means that when young people are entering university, when they think about potential career paths, semiconductors are one of the most popular choices.”

Su and Huang were no exceptions, even though they mostly grew up abroad.

According to Nvidia, Huang was born in Taipei before moving to the southern city of Tainan in 1963. His family later relocated to Thailand for his father’s job at an oil refinery.

When Huang was nine years old, political unrest in the Southeast Asian country caused his parents to send him and his brother to live with relatives in Washington state for a period of time, who then moved the siblings to Kentucky. Sent him to boarding school.

Meanwhile, Su was born in Tainan in 1969. She moved to the United States, arriving in New York City at the age of 3.

Although the two grew up far away from each other, they followed similar paths as adults.

Su speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Su has become one of America’s best-paid executives, ranking as the highest-paid female CEO in the S&P 500 last year.

They chose the same field of study – electrical engineering – with Su studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Huang studying at Oregon State University and Stanford University.

Later, as they entered the fast-moving world of semiconductors, they worked for different companies, but with the same employer.

Before starting Nvidia in 1993, Huang worked as a microprocessor designer at AMD. Su, of course, also joined AMD as senior vice president nearly two decades later and was ultimately credited with turning the company around.

Now, both executives are based in Santa Clara, California, and their respective headquarters are only a 5-minute drive away.

Their companies sell hardware and software to the world’s leading technology companies, an industry expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey. In its most recent annual report, AMD named Nvidia as its top competitor in two of its four main lines of business: gaming and data center.

These companies were once best known among gamers for selling GPUs – graphic processing units – that render the visuals in video games, helping to bring them to life. While the two are still competing in this area, their GPUs are now also being used to power generative AI, the technology that underpins newly popular systems like ChatGPT.

For example, Nvidia’s H100 GPUs have been used by OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, to train its language models, according to the chipmaker. Those components have been compared to AMD’s recently launched MI300X, which it bills as “the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI.”

AMD said this while reporting earnings on Tuesday It expected GPUs to bring in more than $2 billion in revenue in 2024, and the Mi300 series was projected to become its “fastest product ever”. To push sales to $1 billion in AMD’s history.” The strong estimates sent AMD’s stock up nearly 10% the next day.

An AMD graphics processing unit (GPU). AMD and Nvidia were once known for making graphics chips in the gaming world.

Both also compete in selling gear for data centers, physical facilities used to store stores of electronic information. They rely on chips such as the central processing unit (CPU), which helps the computer run the operating system and programs smoothly, and the data processing unit (DPU), which frees up space on the computer so that users can access information at a time. Can do many things. Like Nvidia, AMD sells both components to businesses.

In recent years, companies have gained more mainstream recognition for providing cutting-edge technology that promises to reshape society. The processors they create are being used to help drive electric cars, in addition to AI systems, boosting a reach that already covers almost everything from PCs to PlayStation .

“I would say that anyone who logs onto the Internet is touching not just one, but dozens and hundreds of Nvidia and AMD chips,” Miller said.

“Most people never think about AMD or Nvidia because they never see the chips that these companies produce. But in reality, in your daily life, you probably rely on both Nvidia and AMD.”

The AI ​​boom has particularly supercharged shares of Nvidia, which is seen at the forefront of the technology needed to train artificial intelligence. As a result, Nvidia’s stock has seen a huge surge, rising 208%. so far this year.

Miller said AMD shares are also up 73% so far in 2023, although the company is much smaller than Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Su has emerged as one of America’s highest-paid executives, ranking as the highest-paid female CEO in the S&P 500 last year. She topped the list of both male and female CEOs of companies in the index in 2019, according to a joint review by executive compensation analysis firm Equilar and the Associated Press.

However, both chip makers could see a change in their fortunes as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. Last week, Nvidia said in a regulatory filing that US export controls affecting some of its advanced AI chips to China had gone into effect “immediately”, weeks ahead of schedule.

The company said it did not expect a “meaningful near-term impact on its financial results”, although it pointed to the potential “permanent loss of opportunities” from such restrictions in the long run.

AMD also said in August that it would comply with US sanctions, while considering developing products specifically for China.

Such concerns probably outweigh any awkward family dynamics.

Asked by CTA in 2020 about her relationship with Huang, Su said, “I think Nvidia is a great company.”

“There is no question [that] “The technology capabilities they have demonstrated over the last decade have advanced the industry in some key areas of AI.”

“It’s a competitive world, so there’s no question that we compete hard. But this is also a world where you have to partner with your competitors from time to time.”

