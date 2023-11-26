November 26, 2023


Nutritionist shares ‘the best recipe for helping you slim down’ – and it has 4 ingredients (Image: Getty)

Losing weight might seem like an impossible task for some but with the right lifestyle and diet changes, slimmers will see the pounds drop off.

Exercise, whether it’s cycling, skipping, weight training, hula-hooping, jogging, or even walking, is important for weight loss and overall wellbeing.

But as the saying goes, “abs are built in the kitchen”, and a healthy, balanced diet is paramount if you want to achieve your weight loss goals.

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to wellness author, nutritionist and celebrity trainer/healer Christianne Wolff about the number one recipe slimmers should incorporate into their diets.

Luckily, this recipe is totally easy to whip up, suitable for kitchen experts and novices alike. Not only this, it’s extremely cheap with just a handful of ingredients.

‘The best recipe for helping you slim down is a green smoothie’ (Image: Getty)

Christianne told Express.co.uk: “The best recipe for helping you slim down is a green smoothie. It balances your blood sugar levels, stops you craving sugar, satiates and hydrates you and fuels you with nutrients so you have good energy for a few hours after having it.”

But the benefits of Christianne’s green smoothie are not just for the waistline. The expert said: “It also improves your sleep, your digestion, your skin and your mood, which in turn helps you lose weight, gain more energy and feel more calm.”

As for when dieters should enjoy this tasty smoothie, she advised: “I would recommend having it first thing in the morning, but is also useful as a mid afternoon snack to stop that 5pm energy slump.”

Ingredients

One handful of berries (frozen or fresh)

Two cups of coconut water

Half an avocado

And either add greens powder or a green vegetable like spinach.

Method

Blend together and drink immediately

Become an Express Premium member
  • Support fearless journalism
  • Read The Daily Express online, advert free
  • Get super-fast page loading

The great thing about this smoothie is you can chuck in a multitude of different fruits or veggies depending on what you’ve got at home and your personal taste.

For those who are trying to lose weight, the NHS has provided some guidance on how to do this healthily and sustainably.

The NHS recommends getting active for 150 minutes a week. You can break this up into bite-sized sessions.

With regards to diet, aim to get your 5 A Day, read food labels – opting for products with more green than red or orange – swap sugary drinks for water and cut down on foods that are high in sugar and fat.

Hold yourself accountable but also allow others to support you. The NHS advises that slimmers share their weight loss plan with someone they trust.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Unsealed complaint says META ‘covenanted’ those under 13 and deceived the public about age enforcement

Unsealed complaint says META ‘covenanted’ those under 13 and deceived the public about age enforcement

November 26, 2023
historical-dividend

African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) has confirmed its dividend of ZAR1.00

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

Unsealed complaint says META ‘covenanted’ those under 13 and deceived the public about age enforcement

Unsealed complaint says META ‘covenanted’ those under 13 and deceived the public about age enforcement

November 26, 2023
historical-dividend

African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) has confirmed its dividend of ZAR1.00

November 26, 2023
10.96% yield! No wonder it’s now the most bought stock on the FTSE 100

2 huge penny stocks that turned £20k into over £1m in 20 years!

November 26, 2023
Trisha Yearwood Net Worth 2023: Multifaceted Entrepreneur

Trisha Yearwood Net Worth 2023: Multifaceted Entrepreneur

November 26, 2023
Are you afraid of getting fat or falling ill this Christmas?

Are you afraid of getting fat or falling ill this Christmas?

November 26, 2023
REI Just Started Its Huge Cyber ​​Monday Sale—And Prices Start at Just

REI Just Started Its Huge Cyber ​​Monday Sale—And Prices Start at Just $3

November 26, 2023