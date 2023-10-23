NEWARK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the nutritional supplement market will grow from US$360.2 billion in 2022 to US$688.9 billion by 2032. Before the pandemic. The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases or NCDs has led to an increase in the use of dietary supplements to improve overall health. WHO estimates that NCDs cause 41 million deaths annually, and during the pandemic, the market for immunity-improving supplements grew. The general health and welfare of the people has become of utmost importance.

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 US$360.2 billion Market size in 2032 US$688.9 billion CAGR 6.7% Number of pages in report 236 segments covered Product, Formulation, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel drivers Increasing focus on wellness and good health opportunity To serve this growing market, specialist sports nutrition solutions can be created Compulsion lack of consistent rules

Main information about nutritional supplement market

Asia Pacific emerged as the most important market with 35.6% market revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 35.6% in 2022. The ability to make functional foods, access to raw materials, and a high level of awareness among the general public have led to growth in this sector. Benefits of nutritional supplements.

The functional foods and beverages segment had the largest market share of 56.1% in 2022.

With a market share of approximately 56.1% in 2022, the functional foods and beverages segment continues to dominate the market. Functional foods and beverages are designed to provide certain health benefits or treat specific medical conditions.

The powder segment had the largest market share at 35.4% in 2022.

With a market share of around 35.4% in 2022, the powder segment has dominated the market. Powder formulations have taken over the market, replacing soft chews and soft gels as the preferred option.

The adult segment had the largest market share at 24.8% in 2022.

The adult segment continues to dominate the market, with a market share of approximately 24.8% in 2022. The majority of nutritional supplement users are adults, and they are increasingly realizing the need to maintain good health.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment had the largest market share at 42.3% in 2022.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market with a market share of approximately 42.3% in 2022. Supermarkets and hypermarkets allow customers to purchase a range of nutritional supplements from different suppliers in one place.

market dynamics

Drivers: Increasing focus on wellness and good health

There is a growing emphasis on well-being and excellent health globally. Consumers are actively engaged in finding ways to protect their health and improve their overall well-being. Complementary nutrition is considered an accessible and useful way to promote and enhance health. Modern life often involves busy schedules, less time to prepare meals, and an increasing reliance on prepared or fast foods. Supplemental nutrition is a practical means of addressing nutritional inadequacies and providing people access to essential nutrients that may be absent from regular diets.

Some of the major players operating in the nutritional supplement market are:

• TheHut.com Limited

• Science in sports

• PepsiCo

• Glanbia PLC

• Clif Bar & Company

• Cardiff Sports Nutrition Ltd

• Amway

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestle

• Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Major segments covered in the market:

By Product:

• Sports Nutrition

• fat burners

• dietary supplements

• Functional foods and beverages

Formulated by:

• pills

• capsule

• powder

• soft gels

• liquid

• Other

By consumer group:

• baby

• Children

• Adult

• pregnant

• old age

By distribution channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• specialty stores

• Online

• Other

by region

• Asia Pacific (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

