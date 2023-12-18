NUS researchers have developed an innovative and flexible method to study immune cell capabilities

This simple and efficient method can directly identify and sort immune cells involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Our body’s immune system is a complex network of organs, cells, and proteins that work to protect our body from infections caused by pathogens and fight disease-causing changes in our body. Works together for. , such as the emergence of cancer cells. Cell-mediated cytotoxicity is one of the defense mechanisms conducted by the immune system that fights foreign cells.

National University of Singapore logo (PRNewsPhoto/National University of Singapore)

In-depth analysis of the different players involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity may provide insight into normal processes during good health and defense mechanisms during autoimmune disorders. However, current methods of analysis are unable to accurately describe the complexities of cell-mediated cytotoxicity because these methods take an indirect approach.

Assistant Professor Cheo Lih Feng, from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Institute for Health Innovation and Technology, together with his team members Dr Lua Yen Hoon and Dr Wu Tongjin, have developed a simple and innovative way to directly identify and sequence immune cells. Method has been prepared. Involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

“The novel method proposed by my team is highly selective in identifying killer cells capable of efficiently destroying the target cell. This is in contrast to other cell-mediated cytotoxicity characterization techniques, which are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and less selective ” said Assistant Professor Chew, who is also from the Department of Biomedical Engineering under the NUS College of Design and Engineering.

This new method was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering on 31 August 2023.

dyeing killer cells green

During cell-mediated cytotoxicity, some immune cells can destroy foreign cells through cell lysis by releasing proteins that trigger a set of cellular processes that destroy the foreign cells. These immune cells that have displayed cell-killing behavior are called killer cells. Once these foreign cells are destroyed or destroyed, they will spill their intracellular contents into the surrounding area.

Based on this concept, the NUS team proposed a way to ‘paint’ the surface of the killer cells responsible for destroying these foreign cells. The researchers have named this new method PAINTKiller (for ‘proximity affinity intracellular transfer detection of killer cells’).

The NUS researchers used an intracellular staining dye called carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE) to stain the foreign cells. This non-toxic dye can penetrate and remain intact within cells. The team then modified the surface of the immune cells so that they had this receptor to capture the CFSE dye when released by foreign cells during cell lysis, allowing them to identify the killer cells responsible.

Sorting killer cells for immunotherapy applications

Following the successful design of the PAINTKiller method, Assistant Professor Cheow and his team conducted an experiment to investigate the possibility of using PAINTKiller to sort subtypes of killer cells involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity. The team demonstrated that killer cells labeled with the CFSE dye performed better at killing foreign cells than killer cells that were not labeled.

Using the CFSE dye as an identifier, NUS researchers were able to sort and extract subtypes of killer cells and grow them separately. They also found that immune cells that were labeled by CFSE using the PAINTKiller method had better killing ability and remained potent after 12 days.

These promising results suggest that PAINTKiller may provide a potential strategy for the production of high-quality cell-based immunotherapy.

Expanding the use of PAINTKiller in analyzing cell-mediated cytotoxicity

To demonstrate Paintkiller’s flexibility, NUS researchers combined it with a method called cytokine secretion assay (CSA), which measures proteins called cytokines that are released by immune cells during an immune response. During this experiment, the team simultaneously labeled the surface of killer cells with receptors that can capture CFSEs and cytokines that are important cell-signaling proteins.

The results of this experiment demonstrated that PAINTKiller is a powerful tool to enable comprehensive and flexible identification of cell-mediated cytotoxicity, protein secretion, and surface receptors of individual killer cells in a high-throughput manner.

Given the complexity of the various mechanisms at play during cell-mediated cytotoxicity, a multimodal, high-throughput single-cell system that can measure the cytotoxic potential, profile the characteristics of immune cells and proteins, as well as Can also analyze gene expression. Useful for accurately studying cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

To this end, the NUS team pushed the boundaries of the PAINTKiller method and developed the single-cell PAINTKiller-seq assay, a single-cell sequencing workflow that integrates data from transcriptomic analysis, phenotypic analysis, and cytotoxicity studies.

This workflow adds to the standard PaintKiller method to examine, at the molecular level, the characteristics of CFSE-labeled killer cells to understand whether they are genetically distinct from killer cells not labeled with CFSE. With the PAINTKiller-seq assay, NUS researchers conducted an in-depth analysis of molecular factors that are related to killer cell activity during cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

“The versatility of PaintKiller holds significant promise for enhancing cell-based immunotherapy and advancing cell-manufacturing workflows. This innovative approach will provide a useful tool to vastly increase the quality and functionality of the final therapeutic product, which “This will mark a significant advance in the field.” ” Dr. Wu said.

next steps

The NUS team explored the versatility of the PaintKiller method by testing it on different killer and foreign cell combinations to reveal the biology behind the complexities of immune responses and develop it as an integral tool for research and clinical applications. Working to expand.

Read more: https://news.nus.edu.sg/nus-researchers-develop-an-innovative-and-flexible-method-to-study-immune-cell-capability/.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nus-researchers-develop-an-innovative-and-flexible-method-to-study-immune-cell-capability-302017605 .html

Source National University of Singapore

Source