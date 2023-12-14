Following a series of strikes across Europe in 2023, nurses in the UK and Italy are expected to continue taking to the streets in 2024 to demand better pay and working conditions.

Health care spending increased across Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts it will decline in 2022.

There has been a years-long debate over whether health care workers – and nurses in particular – are paid enough.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the cost-of-living crisis, have drawn further attention to nurses’ earnings, with concerns about whether Remuneration is sufficient to attract and retain nurses in the profession,” warns the ‘At a Glance 2023’ report.

In 2021, while nurses’ pay was higher than the average across Europe, there were some countries, including the UK, where nurses earned less than the average worker.

In most countries, nurses’ wages increased in real terms in the decade before the pandemic. However, it declined in five countries, including Britain.

Recent years have seen a series of nurses’ strikes across Europe, with a significant increase in organized walkouts in 2022 and 2023.

In the UK, the Royal College of Nursing has already issued further strike notices to January 2024 for members employed by Care Plus Group (CPG).

In Italy, doctors and nurses who call themselves “forgotten heroes” are expected To continue Will take to the streets in 2024. They demand better working conditions and wages.

How much do nurses make per month? How do nurses’ salaries compare across Europe? Which countries pay nurses the highest and lowest? Have nurses’ wages improved in the last decade?

The OECD’s recently published report is based on 2021 data, which may not be completely up-to-date but provides useful information for comparing European countries.

In 2021, the annual gross salary for nurses ranged from €10,461 (€872 per month) in Turkey to €107,862 (€8,989 per month) in Luxembourg. This range reflects the huge variation in nurses’ pay in nominal terms across Europe.

Apart from Luxembourg, seven European countries had nurses’ annual gross salaries above €50,000. The EU’s “Big Four” and the UK were not among them.

Germany had the highest gross salary for nurses (€46,829, 2018 data), followed by Spain (€38,627), France (€37,508), and Italy (€29,224). In the UK the figure was €41,023 (£35,276) (€3,419 per month).

There is still a wide gap in purchasing power parity

Purchasing power parity (PPP) is an indicator of price level differences. It shows how many currency units there are of a particular quantity of goods or services in different countries.

According to Eurostat, the use of PPP can “eliminate the effect of price level differences across countries”, as it can be used as a currency conversion rate to convert expenditure expressed in national currencies into an artificial common currency. .

This indicates the relative economic well-being of nurses across the country.

Looking at wages in PPP, the gap narrowed compared to nominal wages, but there are still wide disparities across Europe.

In 2021, PPP-based salaries for nurses ranged from €18,720 (2018 data) in Lithuania to €70,455 in Luxembourg.

The gross income of nurses in Luxembourg was almost four times higher than that of nurses working in Lithuania and Latvia.

In Belgium and the Netherlands this figure was also above €50,000. Germany (€44,100, 2018 data) had the highest PPS-based salary among the “Big Four”, followed by Spain (€39,150), France (€32,400), and Italy (€28,764).

The PPS-based salary of nurses was less than €30,000 in eight of the 21 EU countries. Nurses in Turkey, a candidate country to join the EU (€29,177), were better off than those in the seven member states.

At the bottom, Lithuania and Latvia were followed by Portugal, Slovakia and Greece.

According to the OECD report, in general, nurses working in Central and Eastern European countries had the lowest levels of remuneration, which at least partly explains why many choose to migrate to other EU countries. Are.

Nurses in Britain earn less than the average salary

The salary-to-average salary ratio is a useful indicator that shows how each profession is paid in each country. In 15 out of 25 countries in Europe, nurses’ salaries were above the average salary.

However, nurses in the UK, Switzerland, Finland and Latvia had lower earnings than the average worker. The ratio of nurse salaries to average salaries in these countries was 0.9.

In Czechia, Luxembourg, Greece and Slovenia the ratio was 1.5, indicating that nurses received 50 percent more than the average salary.

How have nurses’ salaries changed in the last decade?

Nurse salaries increased in real terms (when inflation is taken into account) in most countries across Europe in the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was particularly the case in several Central and Eastern European countries, including Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Czechia, where nurses received an average 4-5 percent pay increase per year in real terms between 2010 and 2019.

These increases helped narrow the gap with other EU countries.

Nurses in Turkey and Iceland received notable pay increases of 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively, during this period.

On the other hand, in Greece, Italy, Portugal, Finland and the UK, nurses’ wages fell in real terms between 2010 and 2019.

A closer look at nurses’ salaries in the UK

According to the OECD, nurses’ earnings in the UK rose in nominal terms over this period, but fell by more than 3 per cent in real terms, “mainly due to public sector measures implemented between 2011/12 and 2017/18.” Because of wage policies”.

There was a very modest increase in the real average earnings of nurses in the UK between 2019 and 2021, following the Agenda for Change pay deal for 2018–21.

The chart below shows nurse salary trends in real terms between 2010 and 2020.

It shows how wages rose slowly and substantially in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Czechia, while rising slightly in Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands. It also indicates stability in France and decline in Britain.

Health Foundation’s ‘nurses’ pay off in the long run: what next?’ The report found that the basic earnings of NHS nurses rose by 13 per cent in nominal terms between March 2011 and March 2021.

However, after taking consumer price inflation into account, this is a 5 percent decline in real terms.

Role of Covid Bonus in salary increase

The OECD report highlights that a large proportion of nurses and other health workers received lump sum COVID-19 “bonuses” in 2020 and 2021 in recognition of the frontline role they played during the pandemic.

These one-time bonuses are, in most cases, not included in the regular salary.

