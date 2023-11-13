Nurdle emerges from Spectrum Labs as AI deployment startup for enterprises

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you may have missed. watch now

After selling Spectrum Labs, entrepreneur Justin Davis is back with another AI startup called Nurdle. The company is coming out of stealth today with the same backers and a focus on changing the landscape of AI deployment for enterprises.

Nurdle has funding from notable investors such as Greycroft, Intel Capital, and Twilio Ventures. The company has come out of the shadows after the acquisition of Spectrum Labs by ActiveFence. Interestingly, Nurdle was incubated inside Spectrum Labs.

Leveraging groundbreaking technology, the company seeks to change the landscape of AI deployment for enterprises by offering faster, cheaper, and more accurate custom language models.

Nurdle is an evolution of the promising project started within Spectrum Labs, designed to streamline and refine custom private Large Language Models (LLMs) through a proprietary “lookalike” data technique.

This approach combines the accuracy of human-generated and labeled data with the agility, volume, and cost-effectiveness of synthetic data, making custom AI applications more accessible to a variety of businesses.

“Spectrum Labs was the testing ground for Nurdle’s groundbreaking AI solutions,” said Davis, CEO of Nurdle. Our technology initially focused on understanding human behavior for content moderation, one of the most complex problems in natural language understanding. With Nurdle, we extend these innovations to strengthen AI teams, driving higher performance across many communications-centric applications.

The company’s methodology for content creation, data labeling, and quality assurance has demonstrated remarkable results, demonstrating a five-fold to 10-fold reduction in data scientist hours while achieving 92% accuracy for human-generated and human-labeled data , and all this at only 5% of the normal cost. This process extended production lead times by several months.

Before its emergence, Spectrum Labs, which moderated text-based content using AI-powered natural language understanding (NLU), was valued at $146 million per PitchBook data in its last funding round, which also included Riot Games, Grindr. And there were customers like The. Meet the group. The recent acquisition of Spectrum Labs by ActiveFence marked an all-cash deal, solidifying its position as a major mover in the AI ​​landscape.

“We were part of Spectrum Labs last year, and we were basically trying to find ways to build better datasets for Spectrum so that we could eventually detect hate speech or fraud or spam or whatever in different languages. “And we were basically building another LLM,” Davis said in an interview with VentureBeat.

It took a lot of data, he said, for the purpose of simulating human content on the Internet, such as in-game chat, and then using it to simulate and create more datasets.

“And that proved to be really effective. Once we discovered that Nurdle could create models that were 92% as accurate as human-labeled models for classification, we realized that this is where we needed to go. We need to take this technology to basically every company across the spectrum, our size or bigger, that is building chatbots or classifiers or LLMs.

Josh Newman, CTO of Nurdle, said in a statement, “Existing LLM applications like ChatGPT introduce limitations to specific businesses and products due to their generalized nature, creating inaccuracies that undermine trust. This is the fundamental challenge that Nurdle tackles by generating optimized, high-quality synthetic datasets.

A second-generation synthetic data generator, NurdleGPT, facilitates the creation of domain-specific unstructured text data specifically for training language models. Unlike previous synthetic data generators targeted toward structured, regulated industries, NurdleGPT focuses on unstructured text data from various domains such as chat logs, call transcripts, emails, and articles.

The company is expanding its insights and solutions through a series of workshops for product managers, data scientists, and AI/ML engineers aimed at democratizing AI applications. Interested parties can get more information about these workshops through Nurdle’s platform.

Nurdle empowers product teams by providing cutting-edge AI solutions, making AI deployment faster, more cost-effective, and simpler. NurdleGPT data technology allows the creation of highly accurate, specific “lookalike” datasets that redefine the accessibility and practicality of AI applications across a variety of industries. Interested parties can explore and test their data for free on Nurdle.ai.

how did this happen

Justin Davis of then-Spectrum Labs speaks at GamesBeat Summit 2022.

AI products must be privacy-protecting and safe for children.

“We felt like we had a great IP to do this. “So once that became clear, it became really clear that we needed to find a good home,” Davis said.

What was interesting and rare was that Davis was able to move forward with other startups while working at Spectrum Labs. Slack managed to do this because it pivoted from games to enterprise communications. Others have also done this.

“We really care about fighting spam and hate speech. But we didn’t really know the right technical solution that would come out of the soup six years later. And it turned out that contextual AI was the right way to solve that problem. And we were right about that during our visit,” Davis said. “We have experienced typical major problems in developing some of the most advanced AI you can imagine, from understanding human behavior on the Internet to automated content moderation.”

Then OpenAI and ChatGPT emerged, and it introduced a new problem that wasn’t about content moderation.

“It’s about anyone trying to build an AI company, and how expensive and timely and how difficult it is to get the right data, especially with all the privacy stuff that exists for good reasons,” Davis said. “And so we need ways to accelerate and overcome this. Eventually we did. So I guess this is normal, right? You’re an entrepreneur, you solve a problem that you realize and then ideally, experience another set of problems and that journey happens and then the cycle continues. “That’s really what we did here.”

ActiveFence revealed that it had purchased Spectrum Labs in September. Spectrum and its existing investors funded Nurdle.

“At this point, we have a few years of runway, we have a lot of capital in the bank, and a team that has done this before,” Davis said.

While at Spectrum, Davis learned that a lot of game companies were trying to create their own classifiers that Spectrum had to compete against and were experimenting with generative AI for intellectual property creation.

“So we were being asked more and more if we could help build these classifiers, or build other types of AI. So we had the option to do this as a custom dev shop for the gaming market or go above and beyond and help a company build their own AI based on the tools they have,” he said. “It became really clear that this was a data strategy. We can help gaming companies simulate, create, and label chat or chatter over actual chat in games. And we can organize any of that content or game content in a more effective way so that when they’re going out there we can create new NPCs, or new chatbots for any of the mechanisms, or new gen AI tools for our communities. Try to do this with the better datasets they have.”

He added, “So we don’t want to get involved in building AI. We look forward to helping them with synthetic data to do a better job of building AI for us. And it seems like a better way for us to meet a broader variety of use cases across gaming companies and other types of verticals that we’ve never had a chance to work with before, like healthcare, financial services and martech companies. .

how it works

nurdle comparison

Many companies have datasets. Game companies may have access to non-player character data. They can make that NPC talk to players in the game, but they have to tune that data first so that an 18 year old NPC doesn’t sound like a 50 year old NPC. The data is tuned based on how people talk and those nurdles create synthetic data from it that is privacy compliant. They then use it to train NPCs to speak correctly and to understand when someone is talking in the game’s jargon.

“It’s fine tuning,” he said. “But you also want it to be accurate and deal with the hallucination problem that people talk about. This is solved through another data problem, which is a process called retrieval augmented generation, where you’re basically telling it, in the context of a certain set of data, before you can answer a question. Take it. So this could be in the case of NPCs, things like game rules, gaming manuals, catalogs or whatever else is available. Then it doesn’t respond and creates something that doesn’t exist in the game, well, which it has a tendency to do.

The process of making sure that system works properly is called RAG, or Recovery Enhanced Generation. To do this properly, you must have a dataset to be able to test it. So many people can create this stuff with their data. And then they have no way to benchmark it or test it to see if it’s actually accurate, Davis said.

“Our dataset is custom built to help you,” he said. “Everyone gets super excited about ChatGPT. But many businesses realize they can’t rely on it or it doesn’t have the domain knowledge you need for your purposes.

Once you have this ability, you can accurately assess whether you can work with a cheaper version of the technology without compromising accuracy. There are 18 people in the company.

what will happen next

ActiveFence was involved in the process of testing the technology for Nurdle as they needed new datasets to further improve Spectrum Labs’ classifier.

“We will continue to work on trust and safety,” Davis said. “These game companies will need AI and datasets for in-game chat features. If you’ve never had in-game chat, you need simulated data and content to better test these systems and find out what you know. There is a lot of utility here and we are just beginning to scratch the surface of it.”

The company ran pilot testing under Spectrum Labs, Davis said, and that’s why it’s already ready to launch as a separate entity.

“We’re in private beta with a few early partners and customers, and we’re looking forward to getting a few more people on board before we make it widely available,” he said. “We have a lot going on with gaming customers and many different verticals. It’s primetime. We are ready to rock.”

